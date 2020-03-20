WINDOW SHOPPERS IN BARABOO
IN DEPTH: A crisis in long-term care | Assisted living facilities, nursing homes struggle to find workers
Care giving is impossible without caregivers, especially those who are dedicated to serving the elderly.
Sauk and Columbia counties have declared a state of emergency amid growing COVID-19 concern and mitigation efforts.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials cracked down further on public activities Monday as the state reported its first death linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
Columbia County Health Department reported Wednesday night that two people in Columbia County have tested positive for COVID-19.
VILLAGE OF SAUK PRAIRIE -- South Carolina authorities on Friday took two people into custody in connection to an attempted homicide on March 9…
COLUMBUS — A truckload of groceries owned by Potato King of La Crosse burned in a fire on Highway 151 Tuesday outside of Columbus.
Baraboo mayor declares emergency, city adopts pay policy for homebound employees during COVID-19 pandemic
Hours after a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus was announced Thursday in Sauk County, Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm made an emergency declaration.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a sweeping order Monday banning dine-in customers at restaurants and closing all bars, movie theaters, gyms and other sports facilities to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
A Lyndon Station woman is facing drug charges after police allegedly found her overdosed on cocaine after she failed to pick up her child from…
The Sauk County Public Health Department announced Thursday that there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.