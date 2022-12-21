Winter is coming, tonight

Wisconsin is hunkering down.

Ahead of a massive weather system expected to drop the trifecta of wintry weather — snow, wind and bone-chilling temperatures — on much of the country, local residents and officials are mulling travel plans and assessing the potential fallout of the incoming front, which was moving into Wisconsin on Wednesday.

There's a bit of poetry in a "once in a generation" storm arriving on the winter solstice.

But there's little else charming about a dangerous blast of winter moving in just as college students are traveling home, shoppers are out making last-minute purchases, and several schools were scheduled to be in session for a day or two yet, before their holiday breaks begin.

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

Chief meteorologist Matt Holiner forecast that much of the state would get 3"-5" of snow, mostly overnight Wednesday and through the first half of Thursday. But directly behind it is band of ice-cold air that, by Friday morning, will bring wind chills as low -30 degrees to the Madison area and even colder up north.

“Don’t underestimate this storm,” Tim Carnahan, superintendent of the Wisconsin State Patrol, told reporters Wednesday. “The conditions are such and the temperatures are such that things like salt are going to be in many cases ineffective — it’s just too cold and the wind would blow the salt off the roadway anyway.”

Dane County officials said there would be sixty different plows on the road for clearing snow in the days ahead.

"We ask that you give our plow drivers plenty of room to do their work," County Executive Joe Parisi said at a media briefing.

"The bottom line is driving will be difficult, so please minimize driving once the storm begins," Parisi said.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that the storm was so large and encompassing that, as of Wednesday afternoon, around 190 million people were under some type of winter weather advisory.

Wintry weather, of course, is old hat for the Badger State.

But this time around, the timing could hardly be worse.

Those planning to travel for the holidays are encouraged to plan ahead and monitor winter road conditions on 511wi.gov online, on the phone app or on the @511WI Twitter account.

'A piece of cake'

To Jen Van-Wart, owner of clothing store Twigs at Madison's Hilldale Shopping Center, a snowstorm putting a dent in sales for a few days feels like "a piece of cake" compared with other economic curveballs thrown the shop's way over the years.

Twigs – having been open for just over a decade – successfully weathered the Great Recession of 2008, the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the skyrocketing cost of goods and services caused by inflation, she said ahead of the storm Wednesday.

The business has a website to accommodate customers wishing to avoid the cold before Christmas. So despite a mellow holiday shopping season compared to 2021, Van-Wart said the store is in a good position financially.

"I know going into today we were going to see a very busy day," said Van-Hart, whose shop was formerly housed on Monroe Street, adding an early closure is a possibility Thursday. "We were able to strategize bringing in some extra people. We are probably going to see three days of business in one."

Amy Moore, owner of State Street gift shop Little Luxuries, said she saw a swift uptick in foot traffic Wednesday. But that may not be enough to get rid of extra holiday inventory, she said.

But "we had a strong year (in terms of sales)," she said, adding that the storm might deter some shoppers from visiting Downtown. "There are always ups and downs throughout the holiday season."

Over on the East Side, A Room of One's Own bookstore is also prepared for possible dips in sales and closures over the next few days.

"The storm is likely to have an impact on our holiday sales, which are so far down a little bit from last year," said owner Gretchen Treu. "I'm hopeful that most folks will stop in (when the storm lifts), or order a gift code, audiobook membership or book subscription through our website."

But Treu said safety for her customers and staff is her first priority. Even so, "we are doing just fine."

Retailers across Dane County are additionally bracing for the storm – Kathrine Simdom, owner of Overt Space Gallery and Gift in Stoughton, said Wednesday she might close her shop Thursday. Like Little Luxuries, the business may have some left over holiday inventory after the blizzard passes.

Simdom, who opened Overt just over a year ago with a $10,000 grant from the state, said the resurgence in shopping local is keeping her optimistic. She said Stoughton's downtown has recently boomed with new businesses and bustling customers.

College students in limbo

It's finals week at UW-Madison, so several students will be finishing up exams just as the stormfront hits.

As of Wednesday morning, UW-Madison freshman Cameron Van Os hadn't checked the status of his flight home to Los Angeles.

But he probably should, the electrical engineering major acknowledged as he sat in Union South cramming for his last economics final. The exam is online, Van Os said, and his professor granted students some flexibility by widening the time frame they had in which to complete the final.

Van Os was among a handful of students sitting in Union South on Wednesday. Some were studying for an outstanding final or two and others were in limbo as they waited for their families to come pick them up.

UW-Madison announced Tuesday it would remain open for final exams, running through Thursday, as well as Friday, when wind chills are expected to dip to -30 degrees. University Housing will accommodate its dorm residents who are unable to leave due to weather by the time residence halls close at noon Friday.

Two students heading north, junior Sarah Nehls and sophomore Evelyn Payne, are preparing to wait out the storm in their off-campus apartments, if need be. Payne was sticking around for her chemistry exam Wednesday and planned to head home to Minnesota on Thursday morning if possible. If she deems the weather to be bad, she'll stay put.

"I wish we were done last week," Payne said with a sigh.

Nehls, a Fredonia native, said her trek home is happening earlier to avoid the winter weather.

Nehls won't be braving the snow and cold for her exams, but her roommates will: Some of their professors sent out emails affirming exams would still be held in-person.

"I know a lot of other students have had to change their plans — just one more thing on top of finals, right?" Nehls said.

Early winter break for some

Many area school districts already planned to start their winter breaks around the time of the storm, but some are calling off a day early because of the weather.

The Mount Horeb, Oregon, Monona Grove and Baraboo School Districts all announced Wednesday that school and after-school events would be cancelled on Thursday, one day before winter break was scheduled to start.

"The region is in store for some blizzard-like conditions. I am worried about families needing to travel to their holiday destinations," Mount Horeb Superintendent Steve Salerno said to families on Facebook.

Waunakee and Verona School Districts were already set to start winter break on Thursday, but announced that their buildings would also be closed to all staff Thursday due to the storm.

The Madison School District's winter break started on Wednesday. Middleton-Cross Plains, Stoughton and DeForest School District's winter breaks were scheduled to start Thursday.

A number of other southwest Wisconsin school districts had already called off school for Thursday. School closings and delays for the area can be found at NBC15.

State Journal reporters Emilie Heidemann, Olivia Herken, Lucas Robinson, Mitchell Schmidt and Kimberly Wethal, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.