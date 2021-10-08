 Skip to main content
Winter Market correction
WAUPUN — The Waupun Winter Market will begin its fourth season in the former Waupun Christian Home, 220 Grandview Ave. on Nov. 18. The 2021-’22 season will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month.

