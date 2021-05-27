2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $250,000

Showings begin 5/21. Gorgeous condominium townhome in West-Madison’s sought after Prairie Hills community, close to shopping, dining, and grocery stores. The fantastic open layout with vaulted ceilings provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. You’ll love the finished lower level with an expansive family room and rec room, plus a walk-out to a private patio. Spend warm summer days taking in the beautiful sunset views from your balcony, and chilly winter evening inside cozy by the fireplace. Designer lighting fixtures throughout; dedicated laundry room; private entrance; 2-car, attached garage; pet friendly. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and value! View More