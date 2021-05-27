 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $199,900

2 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $199,900

{{featured_button_text}}

**PHOTOS COMING LATE THUR/EARLY FRI. Fantastic 2nd floor corner unit, 2 bedroom/ 1 bath condo w/ open concept and plenty of natural light, not to mention the view from the living rm. Newer carpet in the primary bedroom, newer flooring in the kitchen and Brazilian pecan flooring through the main living area into the hall. 1 car garage & a huge storage room with shelving included. Seller also is including the eco-bee thermostat & cameras located in the condo & garage. All available condo docs are online. Seller prefers June 25th closing. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News