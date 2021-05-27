2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $279,900

Showings start 5/21 at 5:00 pm. Great ranch half duplex with open floor plan, relaxing screen porch, & main floor laundry. The Kitchen has loads of custom cabinet & all appliances are included! Entire home is barrier free, with extra wide hallways & no step up from the garage or front walk. Two car garage has extra space in the front & sides, & the unfinished exposed basement holds limitless possibilities with full insulation, bathroom stubs, outlets & drywall on exterior wall and large shelving units. New garage door in 2021, A/C in 2013, Zero lot line. View More