3 Bedroom Home in DeForest - $369,900

Showings begin 5/21/2021. Gorgeous and better than new home located on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood with a park and trails right out the back door. Open main level living offers kitchen with island, stainless appliances, and granite counters. Loads of natural light fill the living space. Utilize the flex room for an office, reading area, or place to play. Large owner's suite provides space to relax, walk in closet, and owner's bath with double sinks. Basement is ready to be finished for even more additional space. View More