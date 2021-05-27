3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $389,900

Ready 6/25/2021! Welcome to Haven, a Veridian Homes community of twin homes that offers maintenance-free living in a custom home with a private yard. Low monthly association fees cover lawn mowing, fertilization, and snow removal; plus, a la carte seasonal services you may select at going rates. Haven offers all the benefits of having your own home, but gives you the freedom to travel and maintain your independence. All Veridian homes come complete with custom features and the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry and Kohler plumbing fixtures. To top it off, they even come with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full-service team. View More