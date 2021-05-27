3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $260,000

This Verona move-in ready townhouse is waiting for it's new owner! This vaulted ceiling primary bedroom is everything you want. The spacious room, primary bathroom and a big walk in closet are glorious. Tons of windows to allow natural light throughout make it feel bigger than it already is! Plenty of space for a home office, storage & entertaining space. Relax on your private, screened deck to enjoy the little things in life! The two car garage on a private court help sum up your perfect home! View More