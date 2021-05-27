4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $349,900

This is the "Location, Location, Location" of your dreams backing up to the Edna Taylor Conservation Park with hiking and biking trails, ponds wildlife and so much more!! This immaculate '60s tri-level offers 4 bedrms, updated kitchen, bath and FamRm, Quartz counters and cork flooring in Kitchen, Oak hardwoods and LVP tru most of the house. LL has "up north cabin feel" FamRm with gas insert fireplace & walkout to patio with Conservancy views from the fully fenced in yard for your 2 legged or 4 legged friends!! Seller prefers mid July closing. Please have offers in by 5pm Sunday and give through Sun night for binding acceptance. View More