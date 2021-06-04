4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $335,000

A true blend of old and new. This Victorian 4 bedroom home is waiting for you! Totally remodeled with cherry and birch hardwood floors, complimented by the updated quartz kitchen with a large island. First floor full bath and laundry room, a rare find in a home this age. The rooms are spacious and filled with light. Upstairs awaits with a wonderfully luxurious bathtub. Four nice sized bedrooms, one with a balcony. The corner lot has more privacy than you can imagine provided by lovely plantings as well as fruit trees. The house is connected to the 2 car garage with a beautifully appointed HUGE paver patio. The garage offers a potential studio, "man cave", or whatever else you can envision in the upper unfinished Loft. View More