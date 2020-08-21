 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Dells' Boomtown Saloon hosting Nashville recording artist Wes Brown
Wisconsin Dells' Boomtown Saloon hosting Nashville recording artist Wes Brown

082120-dell-news-concert-1

Wes Brown

 CONTRIBUTED, Boomtown Saloon

Boomtown Saloon in Wisconsin Dells is hosting Nashville recording artist Wes Brown for a live performance. 

Brown will perform at the bar, 103. W. Munroe, Ave., on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 8-11 p.m. To learn more about Brown, go to his website: wesbrownmusic.com

For more information, call ​(608) 253-0070, go to boomtowndells.com or the bar's Facebook page: @boomtownsaloon. 

Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323. 

