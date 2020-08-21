Wisconsin Dells' Boomtown Saloon hosting Nashville recording artist Wes Brown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Boomtown Saloon in Wisconsin Dells is hosting Nashville recording artist Wes Brown for a live performance.

Brown will perform at the bar, 103. W. Munroe, Ave., on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 8-11 p.m. To learn more about Brown, go to his website: wesbrownmusic.com.

For more information, call ​(608) 253-0070, go to boomtowndells.com or the bar's Facebook page: @boomtownsaloon.

Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.