Wisconsin Dells Chiefs

Coach: Mike Janke, second season (4-3)

Last season: The Chiefs had their best season in over a decade last fall as they finished the COVID-19-affected season at 4-3. Wisconsin Dells notched big wins over Westfield (36-8) and Dodgeland (40-0) before grinding out late wins over Wautoma (14-7) and Viroqua (8-0) to secure an above-.500 record.

He’s going to be missed: Barrett Witt. The 6-foot-4 senior was solid in the defensive backfield last season for the Chiefs, garnering first-team All-South Central Conference. Witt tallied 18 tackles to go with a tackle for loss, as well as an interception and a pair of passes defended.

He’s back: Will Michalsky did a bit of everything for the Chiefs last season, most importantly serving as a key cog in the Wisconsin Dells offense as a dual-threat quarterback. The 6-1, 165-pounder threw for over 350 yards and four touchdowns while adding 216 yards and a score on the ground. He also added 15 tackles and a fumble recovery.