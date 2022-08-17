Coach: Mike Janke, second season, 12-1.

Last season: 12-1 overall, 7-0 South Central Conference, lost 35-0 to Freedom in Level 3 of WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

Outgoing: Wisconsin Dells loses a lot of production from last season’s unbeaten South Central Conference championship, including six two-way starters who were All-SCC selections. Headlining that group are league Offensive Player of the Year Matt Getgen (1,638 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns) and Defensive POY Will Michalsky (104 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 interceptions). Also gone are Brooks Slack, Peyton Knapton, James Sampson and Jacob Rockwell.

Returning: The Chiefs return six starters, headlined by the trenches trio of Dylan Warren (above) and fellow seniors Hunter Isaacson and Lennon Stroede. Isaacson led the Chiefs with 105 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and six sacks, Stroede added 76 tackles (13 TFLs and six sacks), and both helped pave the way offensively alongside Warren. Starting quarterback Braden Buss also returns after throwing for over 1,700 yards and 18 TDs last season.

Outlook: After being a run-first team last season, Janke acknowledged that the Chiefs could open up the passing portion of their playbook this fall. Expect junior Degan Jensen and senior Yevgeny Dedun to be top targets for Buss following the departure of his three leading receivers. Janke is still confident Wisconsin Dells has the bodies to run the ball, with senior Patrick Metz likely succeeding Getgen as the go-to rusher. Seniors John Scott and Dom Dimond are other weapons at Janke’s disposal. Look for seniors Trey Morse and Spencer Garbacz to also feature in the trenches along the Chiefs’ top trio of returnees, as well as senior Westley Backhaus.