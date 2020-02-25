Wisconsin lawmakers eyeing changes to human resources office (copy)

MADISON — The office that investigates sexual harassment complaints against Wisconsin lawmakers would report its findings directly to legislative leaders, not to nonpartisan clerks of the state Senate and Assembly, under a move that a bipartisan legislative committee was asked to approve Tuesday.

Lawmakers worked on the change behind the scenes before the ballot was made public Tuesday. Three lawmakers have been accused of sexual harassment since 2017.

The changes are meant to standardize human resource functions and find efficiencies but won't change the role that lawmakers have in overseeing "every aspect of the Legislature," said Kit Beyer, spokeswoman for Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Human resources "investigations have always been independent and will continue to be independent," Beyer said.

The newly reformulated Legislative Human Resources Office would still be charged with investigating complaints related to harassment, discrimination, violence, retaliation and bullying. The findings of its investigations would be presented to "the appropriate legislative leader or supervisor," according to the ballot sent to the Joint Committee on Legislative Organization for approval.