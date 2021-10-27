Wisconsin ring-necked pheasant season runs through Jan. 9, 2022

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the 2021 pheasant hunting season opened Oct. 16 and runs through Jan. 9, 2022.

Several other seasons also opened Oct. 16, including bobwhite quail and Hungarian partridge statewide, and ruffed grouse in Zone B. Like pheasant, the bobwhite quail and Hungarian partridge seasons open at 9 a.m. on the first day of the season. The ruffed grouse season opens with the start of legal shooting hours.

“Pheasant hunting offers a fantastic means to work your hunting dog while also experiencing the unique grassland habitats spread across the southern part of the state,” said Alaina Gerrits, DNR wildlife biologist.

Pheasants are one of the most sought-after gamebirds in North America, and populations do best in the agricultural landscape of southern and western Wisconsin, provided there is grassland habitat present in sufficient quantities to meet their food and cover needs throughout the year.

The department continues to prioritize grassland habitat management and creation, especially in the southern half of the state where pheasants were historically abundant.

During the 2020-21 pheasant hunting season, an estimated 42,532 hunters went out in search of pheasants and reported harvesting about 272,000 birds.