Wolf Creek

Born 4/4/22.
A Lodi man faces more than half a century in prison after an alleged drunken driving crash outside of Baraboo killed his passenger, a 23-year-old Rio man.
A written decision in a lawsuit involving a Portage doctor and Divine Savior Healthcare Inc. is expected soon.
The 30-year-old man was released on a $100 cash bond after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager at his former workplace.
Four students graduated with top honors from Beaver Dam High School on Friday.
A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.
A woman arrested during a Baraboo police raid in August has been sentenced for illegal drug possession.
Authorities say a 43-year-old Wisconsin woman died when she jumped out of a squad car while it was traveling through a town in eastern Wisconsin.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
The 57-year-old man entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to several charges alleging his exposed himself on numerous occasions to his neighbor's child.
Big hits eluded the T-Birds, but they did just enough to down rival Reedsburg to move within two games of state for the first time in eight years.
