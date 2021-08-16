Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves

Last season: The Silver Wolves had a flair for the dramatic in their first-ever winning season as a program last spring, finishing the alternate fall season at 3-2. Wonewoc-Center/Weston grinded out a pair of two-point wins, first edging out North Crawford 54-52 in its season opener behind a game-winning 84-yard kickoff return by Kaden Sprotte with just 1:24 left to play. The Silver Wolves later topped the Trojans 54-22 before edging out Kickapoo/La Farge in what turned out to be their final game of the season 24-22 on April 23.