Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves

Coach: Greg Boulanger, second season (3-2)
Last season: The Silver Wolves had a flair for the dramatic in their first-ever winning season as a program last spring, finishing the alternate fall season at 3-2. Wonewoc-Center/Weston grinded out a pair of two-point wins, first edging out North Crawford 54-52 in its season opener behind a game-winning 84-yard kickoff return by Kaden Sprotte with just 1:24 left to play. The Silver Wolves later topped the Trojans 54-22 before edging out Kickapoo/La Farge in what turned out to be their final game of the season 24-22 on April 23.
He's going to be missed: Kaden Sprotte. The Silver Wolves top receiver last season, Sprotte was responsible for 514 yards and hauled in 13 of the team's 14 passing touchdowns, leaving quite the workload to replace on offense.
They're back: Myles Connor and Carter Stout. The pair of two-way linemen were crucial to Wonewoc-Center/Weston's success on offense and defense last season, including registering 35 and 34 tackles, respectively.