Coach: Jake McGlynn, first season.

Last season: 0-7 overall, 0-7 Southern Conference, missed playoffs.

Outgoing: The Silver Wolves must deal with just two departures from last season’s team, including honorable mention All-Southern Conference defensive back Landon Wohlrab. Wohlrab also started at quarterback, throwing for 117 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions, while also rushing for 146 yards and a score. Wohlrab also had 101 yards and a touchdown on three catches, while offensive lineman Chase Connors also departs.

Returning: With so few exits, Wonewoc-Center/Weston returns nearly its entire team from its second year of eight-man football last fall. Offensively the Silver Wolves bring back plenty of firepower in junior Danny Roehling and senior Braeden Skrabel. Roehling had 386 yards of total offense, including a team-high 213 yards rushing, and four touchdowns, while Skrable added 159 yards on the ground. The senior duo of Carter Stout (above) and Nathan Degner return to anchor the offensive and defensive lines, while senior Myles Connors is also back at tight end and defensive back.

Outlook: The first two seasons of eight-man football haven’t been easy for Wonewoc-Center/Weston. After a 3-2 campaign in the 2021 alternate fall season, the Silver Wolves were shut out of the win column completely last fall. McGlynn takes over the reins this season and has plenty to work with. While primarily young — over half the team is juniors or younger — the team has plenty of experience. Expect the Silver Wolves to use a number of different weapons offensively. Roehling and Connor both took snaps last season, while six separate ball carriers return. The Silver Wolves have never qualified for the postseason since forming the current co-op but could be poised to break through this fall.