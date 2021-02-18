Work of maps commission will provide contrast

If we don’t know what gerrymandering looks like, the People’s Maps Commission will do its best to make it clear.

The commission conducted an online hearing Thursday evening for people in the 1st Congressional District to weigh in on what congressional and legislative maps for Wisconsin should look like. It’s part of an effort headquartered in the state Department of Administration to counter gerrymandering that both Democrats and Republicans have practiced for years.

Current maps for Assembly and state Senate districts heavily favor Republicans, who redrew them after the 2010 Census.

Now, because the 2020 Census is done, it’s time to draw new maps.

It is the duty of the Legislature, currently controlled by Republicans, to draw the maps. Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, in 2020 created the People’s Maps Commission to craft alternative maps. It is conducting hearings in each of Wisconsin’s eight congressional districts to gather input.

The nine-member commission will submit maps to the Legislature in 2021, but the Legislature will be under no obligation to approve the maps or even consider them. The primary purpose of the work by the commission, we suspect, will be to provide a contrast to the maps the Legislature draws.