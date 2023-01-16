 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wrestling: Reedsburg at Portage

  • 0

This weekend Reedsburg will travel to a invite against Portage at 7 p.m. Saturday. The event comes just a day before both teams compete in the Wisconsin Challenge Series Finals on Sunday. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News