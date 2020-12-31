YEAR IN REVIEW: Part two of the top Portage-area sports stories from 2020

Editor’s note: This is the second of two articles in which the Daily Register unveils its top 10 sports stories of 2020, as selected by its editorial staff.
Even with all the darkness and negativity throughout the world of sports in 2020, there were stories that shined plenty of light as beacons of hope.
From the hardwood, to the pool, to the mat and even the curling rink, there were plenty of positives to wax fondly looking back at the year that was.
Hopefully there will be plenty more positives to come with the New Year.
Here’s a look back at the second half of our top area stories from 2020.
5. Portage’s Kohn, Weidner make program history at Div. 2 state girls swim meet
The Portage girls swim team has slowly carved out a place at the WIAA Division 2 state meet table over the last seven years, qualifying an individual for the big dance in five of the last seven years, including each of the last three.
One thing the Warriors had never done however, was qualify multiple people for the state meet. In a strange year, senior Rubie-Ann Kohn and junior Natalie Weidner did something unlike any other as both captured individual titles at the Div. 2 Whitewater sectional meet to become the first pair of Portage state qualifiers in program history.
In a thinned out field due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushing some area teams to the spring and others to opt out of the postseason, Kohn entered the sectional meet as the top seed in the 100-yard butterfly and won with a time of 1 minute, 5.13 seconds.
Weidner meanwhile was seeded second in the 500 freestyle and thrashed her seed time by nearly 12 seconds to win in 5:42.81. It was a surreal feeling for the pair of friends who began swimming alongside one another as members of the Portage Youth Swim Team’s 8-and-under age group.
That feeling was even more heightened at the state meet, which was held on Nov. 13 at the Waukesha South Natatorium, despite both finish in 16th place in their respective events. Kohn set a new personal record time of 1:04.19, while Weidner touched the wall in 5:55.14.
Even with the lackluster finishes, it was a resounding memory in the pair’s final meet together as Warriors.
4. Pumas’ Chadwick, Poynette boys team shine at Div. 2 state cross country meet
Poynette has a proud cross country tradition with both its girls and boys programs. The latest to carry the banner for the Pumas girls is Katelyn Chadwick, having qualified for the state meet each of her first three seasons.
The senior speedster made it four straight this fall and capped off her career in style, finishing fourth for her second straight podium finish, a program first. The feat was all the more impressive as Poynette was bumped up from Division 3 to Div. 2 this fall due to the number of teams fielding fall sports shrinking due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After finishing in third place at the Div. 3 state meet last year, Chadwick set her eyes on the elusive state title this fall. She was among the front of the pack to capture the crown and for good reason after becoming Poynette’s first-ever female to break 19 minutes after eviscerating the mark with a time of 18:43.8 to win the Winneconne sectional.
Things didn’t necessarily go to plan at state however, as Chadwick — who ran in the first of three flights at the Div. 2 race in Colby on Oct. 31 as a way to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Chadwick went on to win her heat with a time of 19:06, but it wasn’t enough to hold up as she settled for fourth place in a phenomenal end to the prep cross country career.
Chadwick wasn’t alone torching the Colby course as the Poynette boys made their return to the state meet for the first time since 2011. After winning the Winneconne sectional, the Pumas boys went on to finish in a new program-best 10th-place.
The Pumas boys were paced by junior Tucker Johnson, who finished 43rd overall with a time of 17:40.2. He sniffed the top-25 in a difficult field, as just under 20 seconds separated him from the top quarter of the standings.
Along with Johnson, junior Trent Chadwick finished in 68th place with a time of 18:09, while junior Trent Sickenberger (18:28) and sophomore Isaiah Gauer (18:30) took 80th and 81st, respectively. Juniors Carter Hansen (102nd, 19:15), Austin Kruger (108, 19:34) and Cash Stewart (111th, 20:09) rounded out the Pumas pack.
Without a senior in its top-seven, the Pumas look poised to make a state return next season.
3. Wisconsin Dells boys basketball denied state trip again
Among boys basketball programs in the area, Wisconsin Dells has been one of the best for better part of the last decade.
After agonizingly close losses in each of the last two WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, the Chiefs and their deep senior-laden lineup looked poised to break through to the state tournament for the first time since 2007.
The Chiefs lost their second game of the season but rattled off an historic run. Wisconsin Dells would not lose the rest of the season, winning the South Central Conference title again and capturing another regional title with its sights set on more.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs, by no fault of their own, those plans didn’t materialize.
Wisconsin Dells did its part, throttling Altoona, 69-42, in Div. 3 sectional semifinal on March 12 to make its third straight sectional final. Four players scored in double-figures, paced by seniors Sam Millard and Dylan Nevar, who had 15 and 14, respectively.
However, the day after the Chiefs’ romp, the WIAA put the kibosh on the remainder of the winter sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the remainder of the girls state tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay and the boys postseason were ceased immediately and no state champions were crowned.
It was utter heartbreak for the team, namely the 10-man senior class. The group helped compile a 68-9 overall record over the last three seasons, including a 29-1 mark in SCC play, nd came ever-so-close to snapping the state drought after falling to eventual state champion Prescott, 86-76 in a sectional final in 2018, and suffering a 75-68 overtime loss to Maple Northwestern in a sectional final game in 2019.
2. Portage girls, Poynette boys curling teams capture state gold
The Portage girls curling program has been among the cream of the crop in the state of Wisconsin the last 11 years. The Warriors continued that dominance in 2020 as they captured a second consecutive Wisconsin State High School Curling Championship for the second year in-a-row.
It was Portage’s sixth title in that span following a convincing 9-2 win over the Poynette girls in the championship match at Wausau Curling Club on Feb. 15. The Portage girls team, which is skipped by junior Anna Tamboli, dominated the competition at the two-day event. In the five games the Portage girls played, none of them went all eight ends. Out of a possible 40 ends in those five games, Portage had to play just 32 ends.
The Warriors team, which also included senior vice skip Kelly Zander, junior Aubrey Rietmann at second and senior McKenna Przybyl at lead, was especially impressive without the hammer advantage. The rink stole at least one point 21 times and only played an end with the hammer advantage nine times.
The championship was a fourth meeting between the top-seeded Warriors and second-seeded Pumas, which again fell the way of Portage. The Warriors scored three in the opening end, stole three more in the second and eased home from there.
As commanding as the Portage girls have been, the Poynette boys have been just as strong. After claiming the prestigious Tietge Bonspiel in early January before winning the Southern Conference Championship, the top-seeded Pumas went a perfect 5-0 to win the program’s second state title in four years.
The Poynette boys team was skipped by senior Coleman Thurston, and also included senior Jake Thurston (third), junior Ian Pahman (second), junior Manning Wheeler (lead) and alternate sophomore Clayton Nehls.
The rink clinched the title after beating Stevens Point 6-5 in Saturday’s semifinals and then Kettle Moraine 9-3 in finals. Poynette picked up wins over Wausau West’s second team, Pardeeville and Portage’s second team in pool play before claiming their second title after winning the gold in 2017.
1. Poynette’s Stewart captures program’s first individual state title to lead area wrestlers
In the 77-year history of the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament, the Poynette wrestling program has never crowned an individual champion.
Cash Stewart helped re-write the record books this year, topping Boyceville’s Josiah Berg via tiebreaker, 4-3, in the Division 3, 120-pound championship match to capture the Pumas’ first-ever individual title on Feb. 29. It was the second consecutive podium for the sophomore, who took fourth place at 113 pounds as a freshman.
Stewart’s hopes of gold hung in the balance late, as he trailed Berg 2-1 heading to the third period. Berg chose to start the third in the bottom position, and after some near turns by Stewart, scored an escape with 55 seconds to go for a 3-1 lead.
Stewart (44-1) stayed confident though, and kept battling until throwing Berg with a headlock with five seconds to go for a takedown tying the match at 3 before winning via tiebreaker. Stewart wasn’t alone in going gold on championship Saturday as Portage sophomore Chase Beckett competed in the Div. 2 106-pound championship against Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig.
After going a perfect 2-0 against the Blackhawks’ freshman on the season, the third time wasn’t the charm for Beckett was he fell to Koenig, 7-5, in sudden victory overtime to settle for silver in his first-ever state appearance.
While he finished second, Beckett was one of two Warriors to finish towards the top of the podium as Jessie Tijerina finished third at 138 pounds in Div. 2. In his third state appearance, the senior was topped in the semifinals but made the best out of a bad situation with two dominant wins to win bronze for his best finish at the Kohl Center.
Along with Tijerina, Lodi sophomore Chandler Curtis finished third in Div. 2 at 120 pounds, while Lodi senior Colton Nicolay (Div. 2 152) and sophomore Parker Heintz (Div. 2 106), and Poynette freshman Gunnar Hamre (Div. 3 138) each finished in fourth place at their respective weight classes.