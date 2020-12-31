YEAR IN REVIEW: Part two of the top Portage-area sports stories from 2020

In a thinned out field due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushing some area teams to the spring and others to opt out of the postseason, Kohn entered the sectional meet as the top seed in the 100-yard butterfly and won with a time of 1 minute, 5.13 seconds.

Weidner meanwhile was seeded second in the 500 freestyle and thrashed her seed time by nearly 12 seconds to win in 5:42.81. It was a surreal feeling for the pair of friends who began swimming alongside one another as members of the Portage Youth Swim Team’s 8-and-under age group.

That feeling was even more heightened at the state meet, which was held on Nov. 13 at the Waukesha South Natatorium, despite both finish in 16th place in their respective events. Kohn set a new personal record time of 1:04.19, while Weidner touched the wall in 5:55.14.

Even with the lackluster finishes, it was a resounding memory in the pair’s final meet together as Warriors.

4. Pumas’ Chadwick, Poynette boys team shine at Div. 2 state cross country meet

Poynette has a proud cross country tradition with both its girls and boys programs. The latest to carry the banner for the Pumas girls is Katelyn Chadwick, having qualified for the state meet each of her first three seasons.