YOUTH GOLF: Beaver Dam 12-year-old will compete in junior skills competition Sunday at Masters

For the second year in a row, McKenna Nelson’s bags were packed for Georgia. This time, they actually got to leave the house.
Twelve months after Nelson — at the time in fifth grade and now a sixth-grader at Beaver Dam Middle School — was all set for the trip of a lifetime, the wait is finally over.
On Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club, days before the most prestigious tournament in golf — The Masters — begins on the same hallowed grounds, the 12-year-old will roll her bag out there for the Drive, Chip & Putt national finals, a youth skills competition.
“It’s been tough,” Nelson said last week of the year-long wait, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic postponing last year’s Masters, “but I’ve gained a lot of patience through it, which is a positive.”
Drive, Chip & Putt is co-sponsored by The Masters, the United States Golf Association and the PGA of America and began in 2013. It is, according to the organization, a “free nationwide junior golf development competition aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.”
Kids age 7 to 15 are eligible to register for a local qualifier, with sub-regional and regional qualifiers the stepping stones after that on the way to advancing through to the national finals. The competition is similar to the NFL’s Punt, Pass & Kick — although the NFL, which started that program for kids between the ages of 6 and 15 back in 1961, ended Punt, Pass & Kick in 2017 — where points are awarded based on driving distance and accuracy, chipping accuracy and putting accuracy.
Only 10 girls in Nelson’s age group (10-11, although she’s older now because of the postponement) made it to Sunday’s national finals — one from each regional competition around the country. She advanced by winning on Sept. 29, 2019, at Interlachen Country Club in Minneapolis, where she also competed at regionals in 2017.
Nelson didn’t advance beyond regionals that year and didn’t make it to regionals in 2018, but she broke through a year and a half ago.
Then no sooner did the anticipation disappear and the time to head down to Georgia finally arrive, the pandemic hit and it was time to wait again.
The Masters did, eventually, reschedule the 2020 tournament for November. But like all sports throughout the heart of the pandemic, fans weren’t allowed and fanfare was very bare bones.
That meant no Drive, Chip & Putt in November.
“It was really hard. It was like, “When is (the pandemic) going to end and when can I do it?’” Nelson said. “It was really, really tough, and I was wondering even if it would happen.”
The wondering ended in January when Augusta National officially announced that this year’s Masters would go on as scheduled at its traditional time — the second weekend in April — and the 2020 Drive, Chip & Putt national finalists would be invited to finally have their competition.
It’s been an emotional roller-coaster for Nelson, but she’s excited once again.
“Yeah,” she said, “probably more just because it’s been a long time waiting.”
Time to shine
The Drive, Chip & Putt national finals will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel on Sunday beginning at 7 a.m. and going until noon.
And Nelson certainly has the skills to compete for the title.
Like most golfers left with a dearth of other recreational options throughout the pandemic, Nelson has spent a lot of time at the course — perhaps even more so than normal — over the last 12 months.
But that’s not all she’s done to get better.
“I’ve definitely gotten stronger,” she said. “I started working out and I feel like I’m really hitting my clubs longer and gaining club speed.”
She has a little rust to sandblast off her putter and wedges, though. “Definitely when I get down to Georgia I’m going to have to work on my short game, because I haven’t really played — because I’m from Wisconsin, I can’t,” she said, referencing the challenges the winter months present.
Her golf instructor, Don DuChateau, who’s a longtime PGA Golf Professional and currently is the pro at Rolling Meadows in Fond du Lac, has seen Nelson’s game grow over the years, having worked with her from a young age.
She has all the tools necessary to succeed in golf for a long time to come, he said.
“Her talent is secondary to her mental toughness,” said DuChateau, who also own’s Donny Du’s sports bar right near Rolling Meadows and has a golf simulator there for students as well as patrons of the bar.
He added that Nelson is “never shy of the big stage,” the kind of composure, he said, that complements her skills on the course well.
In fact, it’s controlling her emotions above all else that DuChateau thinks Nelson will need to do in order to compete for the championship Sunday.
“But she is ready,” he said. “She has prepared herself.
“Failure is usually a result of a lack of preparation; that won't be the case with her. If she doesn't win, it won't be from a lack of preparation.”
DuChateau also complimented Nelson’s parents, Ryan and Jenny, for having given McKenna so many opportunities to go up against other elite youth golfers over the years.
And that’s not only helped her get better at golf, but also fostered what DuChateau said has been her biggest improvement — “Her competitive nature.”
“She has matured just through the competition,” he added.
Padding her résumé
Golfing in an ultra-competitive event like the Drive, Chip & Putt national finals isn’t really anything new to Nelson, seeing that she’s been in the field at several national junior tour tournaments.
And she also competed at the Wisconsin Women’s Amateur Championship last July at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison, taking fourth in the eighth flight.
She’s been down in Georgia since last Thursday and competed in a Hurricane Junior Golf Tour 36-hole tournament at Canon Gate Golf Club outside Atlanta last Saturday and Sunday before spending this week practicing as well as doing some sightseeing with her family.
Ryan said he was excited to go to the College Football Hall of Fame, but also just looking forward to spending a lot of time swinging the clubs.
“Hopefully a lot of golf,” he said.
“Just hoping to get as many swings in as I can,” added McKenna, who no doubt also is hoping the best of those swings come Sunday.
