YOUTH GOLF: Beaver Dam 12-year-old will compete in junior skills competition Sunday at Masters

For the second year in a row, McKenna Nelson’s bags were packed for Georgia. This time, they actually got to leave the house.

Twelve months after Nelson — at the time in fifth grade and now a sixth-grader at Beaver Dam Middle School — was all set for the trip of a lifetime, the wait is finally over.

On Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club, days before the most prestigious tournament in golf — The Masters — begins on the same hallowed grounds, the 12-year-old will roll her bag out there for the Drive, Chip & Putt national finals, a youth skills competition.

“It’s been tough,” Nelson said last week of the year-long wait, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic postponing last year’s Masters, “but I’ve gained a lot of patience through it, which is a positive.”

Drive, Chip & Putt is co-sponsored by The Masters, the United States Golf Association and the PGA of America and began in 2013. It is, according to the organization, a “free nationwide junior golf development competition aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.”