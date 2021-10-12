Youth hunt ends with two deer

Maverick Patten’s deer-hunting career got off to a pretty good start.
The 9-year-old hunter from Westfield shot not one, but two deer during Wisconsin’s youth deer hunt in 2020, giving him and his family plenty of venison to enjoy, and Maverick a nice buck to put on his wall.
Maverick’s eventful weekend began on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, when he and his mom, Lindsay Patten, headed out early in the morning to their hunting spot near Harrisville. The hunt didn't get off to a great start, as they spooked some deer while creeping out to their blind in the dark that morning.
About an hour after getting to their ground blind, the action started heating up, as a big doe appeared at 40 yards.
“The doe I shot walked out. The big doe took three steps and I shot it right in the lung, I think,” Maverick said. “It ran a good distance.”
The doe did run off after the shot, but it still went down close enough for Maverick and Lindsay to see the tell-tale sign of the deer’s white belly laying on the ground.
“I saw it drop. We were so excited,” Maverick said. “I hugged my mom.”
“His heart was pounding out of his chest and he was kind of like ‘oh my god, there’s her belly. I got her,’” Lindsay added. “He was so excited.”
After shooting the deer, Maverick called his dad, Tim Patten, who came down to take care of field dressing the deer. With a doe tag filled, Maverick now shifted his focus toward getting a buck.
On Saturday night, Maverick and Tim returned to the woods, but didn’t see anything. They were back at it on Sunday morning, but didn’t have much luck.
“We saw a few doe (Sunday morning),” Maverick said. “We scared a few doe and saw a few. They caught our scent and we shot nothing that morning.”
The two-day youth hunt wrapped up on Sunday night, meaning that evening’s hunt would be Maverick’s last chance at getting a buck before the regular gun-deer season opened.
Maverick and Tim climbed up into their elevated stand at about 3 p.m. Sunday. At first, they didn’t see much, but that all started to change at around 5:30.
“We just sat there for about two hours and seen nothing but crows,” Maverick said. “Then the first two does came walking out, and then a few more came out.”
The first sign that there were some bucks nearby came when a pair of trees started shaking in the distance. “When we saw the trees shaking, I said ‘we got bucks,’” Tim said. “You could just see the tamaracks kind of shaking back and forth. So that started getting our hearts beating a little faster there.”
The bucks still hadn’t stepped out in the open, so Maverick had to stay composed. He also had to make sure he didn’t spook any of the six does that were just 20 yards away. If any of the does were to spook, he knew the bucks would probably also take off.
The smaller of the two bucks finally stepped out into the field, which helped bring the bigger buck out.
“The smaller one started heading towards the field we were in front of. I said, ‘OK Maverick, keep your eyes on the doe and get your gun up. Make sure the does don’t see you get your gun up, because the other buck is going to follow (the smaller buck) out,’” Tim said.
Maverick did get his gun up without spooking any of the deer, and when the bigger buck finally stepped out about 125 yards away, Maverick knew what to do, even if he was a bit excited.
“I was shaking like a leaf, total buck fever,” Maverick said. “I took the shot and it was kind of on an angle. He walked a couple feet and fell.”
And what happened when the buck tipped over?
“We started partying in the stand,” Maverick said.
“We were screaming,” Tim said. “We yelled and screamed for like 15 seconds. Then we texted Mom and then Maverick ran as fast he could, all the way across the field to it.”
Maverick prepared for the hunt by watching trail cameras they had out to keep tabs of where the deer were moving, and practicing with his .22-250 rifle with his grandpa Dave Borzick. Dave volunteers as a hunter’s safety instructor, and had been working with Maverick on how to safely handle his rifle.
“I was never going to take him out until I was completely comfortable with him handling the gun at all times, even holding it,” Tim said of the decision to let Maverick participate in the youth hunt. “We never had a tripod or nothing, it was all him, from start to finish. I was just making sure he was handling it safely the whole time. … I haven’t seen him miss the bullseye with that gun.”
The big buck had 7 points with a 17-inch inside spread. Maverick said he was “excited about making my meat into venison beef jerky.” He also got a European mount done on the buck, while making a leather bag with the hide from his doe.
And when the regular gun deer season arrived Maverick was back out in the woods.
