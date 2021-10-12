Youth hunt ends with two deer

The bucks still hadn’t stepped out in the open, so Maverick had to stay composed. He also had to make sure he didn’t spook any of the six does that were just 20 yards away. If any of the does were to spook, he knew the bucks would probably also take off.

The smaller of the two bucks finally stepped out into the field, which helped bring the bigger buck out.

“The smaller one started heading towards the field we were in front of. I said, ‘OK Maverick, keep your eyes on the doe and get your gun up. Make sure the does don’t see you get your gun up, because the other buck is going to follow (the smaller buck) out,’” Tim said.

Maverick did get his gun up without spooking any of the deer, and when the bigger buck finally stepped out about 125 yards away, Maverick knew what to do, even if he was a bit excited.

“I was shaking like a leaf, total buck fever,” Maverick said. “I took the shot and it was kind of on an angle. He walked a couple feet and fell.”

And what happened when the buck tipped over?

“We started partying in the stand,” Maverick said.