Yuki Feb 25, 2023 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Reedsburg places boys basketball coach on leave Reedsburg names an interim boys basketball coach and plans to address the opening after the season. Mauston Fire Department member suspended for 30 days Nate Brown, an 18-year volunteer firefighter with the Mauston Fire Department, was suspended for 30 days effective Feb. 16 for charges of insu… How the state's scoring leader developed into a record-setting player for Reedsburg girls basketball Sydney Cherney puts in the work before and after school, but not just in the weight room or on the basketball court. Her mentality was shaped … Nebraska cheerleader competes by herself at state competition, but crowd doesn't let her feel alone When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway. Wisconsin places 9 cheeses into the top 20 at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest The entries include a sheep's milk cheese from Landmark Creamery in Paoli, three cheddars and a Parmesan.