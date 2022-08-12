Tags
After shattering a 25-year-old record during an 11-2 campaign, Colton Brunell visited several colleges including Wisconsin. It was quite the season following in his brother's footsteps.
A 30-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old he met while working as a lifeguard at Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells was r…
Baraboo and Reedsburg have increased traveling costs, Portage loses out on rivalries, and sweeping realignment is here to stay in football as schools seek competitive balance for their programs.
Spencer Nett, the Dells-Delton EMS employee who wrote a vote of no confidence letter against Lake Delton Public Safety Director Daniel Hardman in February, was terminated from his position in a unanimous vote by the Dells-Delton EMS Commission on Aug. 4. The termination is in response to allegedly false social media posts made by Nett regarding DDEMS staffing in late May.
Gabe Klatt's face said it all when he sent a Snapchat message to his teammate. The man who rushed for more than 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns tore his ACL.
The city plans on breaking ground for the new facility on October 24 and hopes the building will be completed in summer 2023.
The senior had birth complications and later on had to deal with a cyst and surgery complications. Finally healthy, Rataczak is ready for his senior season.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt recieved about 75 percent of the votes during the primary election on Tuesday.
A Columbus man has been charged with sexual assault of a child, according to court documents filed in Columbia County last week.
Beaver Dam Police were dispatched to the hotel at 11:25 a.m. for a report of a handgun that had been located in a hotel room.
