Baraboo drops ownership in jointly held regional airport

Baraboo City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to drop ownership of the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport, leaving management of the facility to a single municipality.

The decision comes after two separate discussions as a committee of the whole over whether the city should continue to contribute $40,000 annually, plus the cost of staff time to oversee it, or accept an offer from the village of Lake Delton to take sole ownership of the regional airport.

“We are not in a position to grow the airport, as it needs to grow right now, financially,” said City Administrator Casey Bradley. “Lake Delton is.”

Peter Premo of Baraboo spoke out against the disinvolvement of the city in the regional airport during public comment. He expressed dismay at the idea of being the only municipality of a similar size within the area which does not have an airport.

“If you give this airport up, you’ll never get one back,” Premo said. “I think it’s a disservice to the community. The airport has been an important part of Baraboo.”

As someone who uses the airport, Premo advocated for the former setup that split the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport evenly.

“The current joint ownership is the only thing that gives us accountability and a system of checks and balances, which airport users need and deserve,” he said.

Part of the reason for the plan to shift ownership to Lake Delton was due to stalled decisions on the airport commission. After other member municipalities left in recent years, there's been just two sitting members on the airport commission, leading to proposals getting deadlocked and failing if one member supported a project and the other didn't.

Recently, the proposal of a solar array on a portion of airport land demonstrated this division, with Lake Delton representative Tom Diehl opposed to the location, ultimately leading to the termination of the plan. Bradley said the difference in approach to updating the facility is due, in part, to the financial ability of each municipality.

Premo called on all council members to review the most recent economic impact statement on the communities surrounding the airport.

Council member Tom Kolb said he had read the document and clarified that, as in previous discussions, the name of the airport will not change and people will continue to come to the area and spend money within the city as well as other surrounding areas.

“I do remember that it brought in a considerable amount of money to the area,” Kolb said. “My understanding was that would not be affected.”

Lake Delton Village Administrator Tim McCumber spoke during a discussion of the matter March 8 and said the village has no desire to change the airport's name because of the difficulty associated with changing the call signal, which has to be done first.

Bradley said city staff have also spoken to Diehl and he expressed a desire for the use of the airport to stay the same.

“Their intent is that this is a regional airport, it will continue to operate as a public, regional airport, so as far as changes to the economic picture,” Bradley said. “That will not change.”

Premo compared gaining economic benefit from the use of the airport without managing it as “sneaking into the ball game or the movies without paying.”

As for the future of the airport, Bradley said the drafting of a master plan has already begun and will likely take a year to complete. The process of adopting that plan allows for public input from airport users, area residents and even governing bodies. That plan will serve as a blueprint for the authorities overseeing the airport.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

