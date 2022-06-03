Baraboo proposes naming new park after past Ho-Chunk chief

City officials are seeking public comment as they prepare to name a planned park and conservancy within the east side development after a former Ho-Chunk chief.

Paul Wolter, executive director of the Sauk County Historical Society, presented the idea of naming the 52-acre conservancy and park space after Chief Naaga Keramani to the Baraboo Parks Commission alongside Ho-Chunk Nation Legislature representative Kristin White Eagle.

“The opportunity came up to suggest a name for this new park and conservancy and immediately what came to mind was Ho-Chunk village that was nearby,” Wolter said. “And Chief Naaga Keramani, who was the chief of not only the village, but the Ho-Chunk tribe for many years.”

The Baraboo Parks Commission “loved” the idea and the Ho-Chunk tribal council approved of the request, said Mike Hardy, director of the Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

“I think a big part of it was just its location close to an old Ho-Chunk village located just south of where the current fairgrounds are,” Hardy said.

The 120 acres at the eastern city limits commonly referred to as the Jackson property has been under construction since the city approved housing developments there in August. More than 200 years ago, the edge of the land slated to hold a park and conservancy space within the subdivision, there was a Ho-Chunk village referred to as “The Walking Turtle Band” which had nearly 300 people living in 25 lodges.

Some of the history is reflected today in the naming of streets south of the Sauk County Fairgrounds near the Baraboo River, namely Mound Street and Council Street. The land held effigy mounds and was the site of a council house.

According to history compiled about the area, Chief Naaga Keramani was a “principal chief” of the Ho-Chunk Nation in the late 1700s and into the 1830s, Hardy said. Keramani was a chief focused on mediation with the U.S. government. After he died, development by the city of Baraboo destroyed the mounds and the council house as the city expanded.

The Keramani family was “honored” and happy to see the site named after their ancestor, Wolter said.

“I think it’s a chance to acknowledge Baraboo has not been the only settlement here along this stretch of the river,” Wolter said. “Mankind has lived here for at least a couple thousand years, going back to the mounds that were here. There were over 200 mounds at one point in what is now the city of Baraboo limits. It’s just a chance to acknowledge that more than one culture has lived here and still lives here and it’s a chance to remember the past.”

The officially proposed name will be “Chief Naaga Kermani Park and Conservancy.” City policy requires new park names be given public scrutiny for 30 days before consideration by Baraboo City Council. Residents can contact the parks department at parkrec@cityofbaraboo.com or call 608-355-2760 to speak with Hardy before July 5.

Plans call for the installation of playground equipment and a picnic shelter on the north side of the park in 2023. The land will have both bike and walking trails, and the goal is to install interpretive panels to inform visitors about the Ho-Chunk history of that area, Hardy said.

“We do have a strong influence with the Ho-Chunk Nation here and we’d like to preserve that history and increase that partnership,” Hardy said.

