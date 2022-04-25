Dave SaLoutos stepping out of the Circus World spotlight

Dave SaLoutos was born in a Ringling home, like a number of people in Baraboo, but not many can say they went on to spend more than three decades running the ring at Circus World, introducing the audience to goofy clowns and daring aerialists.

SaLoutus started in food service as a teenager and became the ringmaster, singing an opening act and finale performance for the last 33 years. Now at 64, SaLoutos has announced that his 39th year will be his last in the ring.

“It’s been a wonderful career,” SaLoutos said. “A lot of my heart went into this place. I know it will go on, and that’s gratifying.”

Saloutos has been in the spotlight most of his life, even before it followed him around in a big red and white tent. In junior high and high school, he began performing in plays on the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus after being recruited by Bob Brown, the then-theater professor and his wife, Pat, originally from Baraboo. He also joined “Kids From Wisconsin,” a singing and dancing musical ambassador group from the Wisconsin State Fair.

His first job was at Circus World in 1973, like many young people of his generation. Then he was selling cotton candy and flavored ice to visitors, not regaling them with songs under the big top.

The first year he aged out of the singing group, Circus World somehow knew he was available and called him, SaLoutos said, which is how he began his first stint as ringmaster in 1978. The job didn’t stick that time. Despite his musical talent and background, he didn’t aspire to be an entertainer.

“I kept trying to back out of it and join ‘real’ life,” SaLoutos said, making air quotes. “I tried to do a ‘real’ job.”

He received a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison in communications arts with a minor in music and joined a Madison-based company building hotels. He was eventually transferred to Atlanta, where he worked for a short time before realizing it was not going to work out.

“It was interesting, it just wasn’t my cup of tea,” SaLoutos said. “It didn’t spark me; it was just something to do.”

He returned home to Baraboo and called the acting director of Circus World at the time, Greg Parkinson, the first day he was back. A week later, he started managing food service and embraced opportunities to perform. As he gained more responsibility, SaLoutos learned the railroad terminology while he planned how to load circus cars in a specific order to ensure the procession went perfectly along the tracks.

“It was a lot of nuts and bolts, but I found it fascinating,” SaLoutos said. “It was show business, but more of the business side.”

He also honed his work with antique circus instruments, which he solely understands how to play out of everyone at Circus World. In 1990, he returned to the ring. Since then, he has also taken on the role of marketing the shows and acting as performance director. It keeps him busy.

“We’re doing one show and we’re planning the next one,” SaLoutos said. “By the time the show ends this year, you’ve got to have an idea what your talent is and already be lining them up.”

Director Scott O’Donnell said it is difficult to verbalize how lucky Circus World has been to have the long serving SaLoutos as ringmaster.

“He’s been our very public face, our ‘unofficial mayor of Baraboo,’” O’Donnell said. “He has wonderfully captured the hearts of children of all ages, through a combination of grace, heart and talent.”

He credited SaLoutos for his talent.

“Dave’s vocal talents elevated our productions to a whole different level,” O’Donnell said. “I think that’s a unique, and often underappreciated, element of Dave’s legacy and story.”

SaLoutos plans to stay at Circus World even as he steps away from the spotlight. He hopes to help mentor the person who eventually takes the mantle. In the meantime, he will continue planning for the next season, which he said begins as the current shows are ongoing.

“It just seems like it’s all kind of a free-for-all, but it’s not,” SaLoutos said. “It’s highly thought out and choreographed; it just seems exciting.”

SaLoutos has not been the sole ringmaster. He has had the support of Robert Trader, who has been the second in the ring for nine years, O’Donnell said. Trader has been valuable on the days when SaLoutos didn’t feel well enough to perform or had to be away for another reason, O’Donnell said.

As SaLoutos shifts out of the ring, O’Donnell said they are working to develop the best plan for the future of the show, whether it is to recruit a singing ringmaster as SaLoutos has been or shift to a different type of entertainment.

“We are in the enviable position of both celebrating a historic, once-in-a-lifetime career, while at the same time trying to pivot to ‘What do we look like going forward?’” O’Donnell said. “We’ll never find another Dave, nor should we, but finding the next person who will guide our community, and our institution and our very public performance elements is an important step that, thankfully, Dave will be part of.”

O’Donnell credited SaLoutos for also spending his time “tirelessly” devoted to finding acts and identifying the best performers to be a part of Circus World each year.

SaLoutos will also serve as the grand marshal of the Big Top Parade in June.

Years have been spent working with experienced performers, and SaLoutos said he could never choose a favorite act or recall a best memory. To name a few, SaLoutos said he will always admire the hard work of the clowns to get a laugh, the majesty of the elephants and the beauty of the acrobatics.

“There’s just some real world class talent that has come through Circus World,” SaLoutos said.

His aim has never been to outshine, but to ensure his time in the spotlight helped forge an understanding between audience members and performers.

“It was never that I loved being in front, it’s that by being front and center, I could help the audience understand and relate the performers to the audience; make that connection between the two of them,” SaLoutos said. “And that’s been a real passion for me with my work here.”

