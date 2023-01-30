Down home on the farm: New sanctuary quite fetching for older

Larry has had a long day. He's tired. It's hard work purchasing a 36-acre farm and turning it into something else. Buildings needs to be refurbished. Repairs need to be made. The land needs to be refashioned and made new again.

So, he enters a sanctuary, formerly a milk house. Larry Barton sits on the sofa by the fire. That's when his friends come, lovingly, to visit him; to make things good again.

First comes Diesel. He bounds up, a 6-year-old dog, that found himself with Larry after the Taylor County Humane Society couldn't find a home for him. He likes playing fetch with his toys.

Next comes Bosley. Bosley's a 6-month-old Boston Terrier mix. He was nearly euthanized not long ago. Larry helped save Bosley's life. Bosley's old. One of his eyes is milky. He likes his belly scratched.

Finally, waddling up to say hello is Capi. Capi came from an animal shelter in Tomah. The Corgi has special needs. The old dog has a birth defect. Her legs don't work very well. She can't really climb stairs. She can be a loving companion though.

"It's a wonderful feeling," Barton said, "to relax with these dogs. To have companionship." He said, "There are dogs with plenty of life left remaining in them with no place to go."

So, knowing that, Barton gave them a place to go. He founded, and is board president of, Jane's Journey Home for Dogs. The nonprofit, on a farm not far from Baraboo proper, was founded in October 2021 to realize his late mother's dream. She wanted to provide a physical space for aging pets as a rural retirement home for dogs in their senior years with trained staff, veterinary oversight, and a host of volunteers.

"They just want companionship," said Rachel Leuzinger, the organization's executive director. "These older dogs have been around the block. They know what it's like to be loved. They know how to give love."

Leuzinger has had a long history around animals. She grew up with dogs. She currently has two at home, and has worked in a variety of vet clinics and animal shelters in recent years, including at Sauk County Humane Society and Lodi Veterinary Care.

"We want to give these dogs the love that they deserve," she said. "Give them peace, stability. We want this to be a sanctuary for them, first and foremost."

The farm was purchased in April 2022, with the idea of it being a dog sanctuary. They currently have three dogs there with thoughts of having around a dozen at any given time. They can expand to accommodate more dogs as needed.

The organization is eying spring 2023 as an official grand opening to the public.

"We want this to be a cultural destination here in Baraboo," Barton said in regard to his vision for the future. "Be a farm with a flower garden. A community garden. We want to have events here. There are trails here. We want this to be a community gathering place with the added benefit of having these wonderful dogs here."

The dogs come to the organization by way of animal shelters.

"We can take these dogs off their hands so that they can focus on what they're good at," Leuzinger said. "And they feel good knowing that this is what we're good at."

Diesel nudges Leuzinger for her to throw the ball again. She does. He grabs it, sits on a nearby bed and chews on it.

The process is a slow one. They take dogs one at a time, seeing how it will acclimate with the other dogs and seeing if it will be a good fit for all involved, animals and humans alike.

"We want what's best for the dog," Leuzinger said.

Volunteers and charitable donations are key to the organization's success. Most all the renovation work done at the farm was done by volunteers. Most all the furniture used by the organization was donated to them. Currently, there are about a half dozen regular volunteers who help with the dogs, feeding them, taking them for walks, cleaning up after them, caring for them.

The organization is having a volunteer orientation on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at the farm. The address is E12367 County W, Baraboo.

Volunteers will learn about the organization and the opportunities available.

Also in attendance will be Diesel, Capi, and Bosley, all eager, no matter their age or ailments, to be loved and to share their love with all.