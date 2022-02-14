Four charged after $80,000 burglary from Juneau County home

Three Mauston residents and a New Lisbon resident are charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stealing about $80,000 from a town of Lemonweir home.

Cory Luke, 24, of Mauston is charged with felony burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime, repeater; felony receiving stolen property greater than $10,000 as a party to a crime, repeater; and felony concealing stolen property greater than $10,000, repeater.

If convicted he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both for the burglary charge and up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for each of the receiving stolen property and concealing stolen property charges. As Luke has previous convictions for misdemeanors criminal damage to property, bail jumping and disorderly conduct within a five year period prior to this arrest he faces an additional two years in prison due to the repeater modification.

Hailey Erickson, 23, of Mauston is charged with felony burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime, felony theft of movable property between $10,000 and $100,000 as a party to a crime and misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted she faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both for the burglary charge and up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the theft of movable property charge.

Tanner Hill, 26, of Mauston is charged with felony burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime and felony theft of movable property between $10,000 and $100,000 as a party to a crime. If convicted he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both for the burglary charge and up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the theft of movable property charge.

Danielle Randall, 28, of New Lisbon is charged with felony burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime and felony theft of movable property between $10,000 and $100,000 as a party to a crime. If convicted she faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both for the burglary charge and up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the theft of movable property charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Dec. 12 Deputy Bradley Bires responded to a residence in the town of Lemonweir for a theft complaint. Upon arrival Bires made contact with the victim who stated he stayed at his girlfriend’s house the night before, and when he returned in the morning found that someone had broken into his house and stolen a safe.

The victim showed Bires around the home, including a small safe in the bedroom he said contained about $80,000 in cash and an upright safe that had been taken from the dresser, carried outside and left in the snow. The victim said a handgun had been taken from the top drawer of the nightstand.

Bires located two sets of footprints outside in the snow, with one set appearing larger with a rugged boot print and the second a smaller flat-bottom print. The tracks came from the northwest corner of the property and looped back to the north side of the road, giving the appearance that someone had been dropped off and picked up in two locations about 20-30 yards apart.

Detective Shawn Skiles met with the victim, who stated that a former employee of his, Cory Luke, would have known the victim kept a large amount of money in the bedroom. The victim said Luke had seen him retrieve money from the bedroom and helped carry the larger safe into the residence, and Luke knew where surveillance cameras are located at the residence. The area where surveillance cameras were located was avoided during the theft.

On Dec. 13, Skiles was contacted by Luke’s girlfriend who stated Luke had dropped off a large sum of money at her home. Detective Shawn Goyette went to retrieve the money, which totaled $19,520 in $100 increments and 10 $2 bills.

Skiles contacted the victim and asked if there was anything unique about the money stolen from the residence. The victim said there were about 10 $2 bills in the safe and an envelope of “old coins.”

On Dec. 15 Skiles interviewed Luke. Luke said he did not know about the break in until Skiles told him about it. Luke admitted to having been to the victim’s house several times and said he knew of the surveillance. Luke said he had never been in the bedroom.

According to Luke, on the date of the break in he was at Tanner Hill and Hailey Erickson’s residence in Mauston, where he arrived between 4-5 p.m. and did not leave until the next morning except to go to Denny’s in the late evening or early morning.

Skiles spoke with Erickson and Hill. Hill said Luke came to his residence at about 3 p.m. the date of the theft, and that Luke, Danielle Randall, a third person and himself were at the residence until 9 p.m. when he left to pick up Erickson from work. At about 1:30 a.m. he, Luke and Erickson went to Denny’s, then returned and did not leave again until the morning. Hill denied any knowledge of the break in.

Erickson repeated the same information as Hill, and said Anderson lives at the home with them. She denied any knowledge of the break in and Luke had previously borrowed money from her. Erickson said Luke had stopped at her residence at one point and told her to “tell the truth” about the day of the break in.

Skiles conducted another interview with Luke. Luke said they discussed going on vacation but he said he could not go because he was “broke.” He said he mentioned his former boss had “a lot of money” at his home. After Luke mentioned the money some of the individuals at the home left, and when they returned they gave him about $25,000 in cash. Luke said they told him to keep quiet about the cash and they had taken a little over $60,000 total. Luke admitted to knowing they had broken into the victim’s residence and taken the money, but said he was scared and took the money.

On Dec. 15, Skiles talked with a witness who stated they had overheard several of Luke’s telephone calls around the time of the break in. The witness learned Luke, Erickson, Hill and Anderson were involved through the phone calls and that the money was at the residence that Erickson, Hill and Anderson share.

A search warrant was obtained and executed for the residence. Law enforcement found five Indian Head Pennies at the residence, which the victim confirmed were the “old coins” that were taken from his residence. The victim further confirmed that writing on white envelopes found in the residence matched his handwriting, and that the envelopes were used to hold cash.

Prior to the execution of the warrant Hill and Erickson were seen loading items into their vehicle. After they drove away from the residence they were detained by law enforcement and the vehicle was taken to impound. A search of the vehicle after obtaining a warrant located $11,400.

Skiles conducted an interview with Randall Dec. 15. Randall denied any involvement with the break in, and said she had never heard Luke speak about his former boss or his residence.

After Erickson was taken to jail Skiles observed a telephone conversation Erickson had with someone she called “mom.” During the call Erickson said she was in jail “because I was an idiot,” and said “I just gave somebody a ride, and I think I’m in a lot of trouble now.” Erickson said the person she gave a ride was in trouble for “robbing somebody” and that Hill was in jail also because “he gave him a ride with me.” Erickson confirmed the date of the ride as the date of the burglary during the call, and answered a question with “Cory Luke. We picked him up super late at night from his friend’s house.”

Luke is scheduled for a plea hearing April 28 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Anderson is scheduled for a plea hearing May 3 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Erickson and Hill are scheduled for a plea hearing May 4 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

