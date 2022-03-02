Latin music festival Los Dells leaving Juneau County for California

Los Dells is returning following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but not to Wisconsin.

Organizers for the previously Mauston-based festival, where the attendance numbers at prior versions of the festivals have approached 100,000 for the two-day event with visitors from around the country and world, announced the festival is coming back on April 2 but will be located in San Bernardino, California.

Billed as the largest Latin music festival in the United States, Los Dells has featured many of the largest names in Latin music and chart-topping rap and hip hop artists. Previous years of the event have seen performances by Cardi B, Logic, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Flo Rida, Ximena Sariñana, Cuco and CNCO, among others.

Following the opening of Woodside Sports Complex in 2013, owner and festival creator Damon Zumwault started the festival with an eye on bringing the largest artists to an area outside the usual major metropolis hubs for Latin music. Zumwault has previously stated following the initial Los Dells that he is committed to the festival for the next 10-20 years.

“Conducting its previous three editions in Wisconsin, Los Dells Festival became the first major festival to organize a multi-genre Latin music lineup in the Midwest upon its initiation in 2017 and is acclaimed for its highly curated bills that bring together the most innovative, in-demand artists in Latin music,” organizers said in a release. “This year, the festival promises to be a jaw-dropping, high-energy celebration of music and culture, offering a welcome and vibrant return to live music in the post-COVID era.”

The 2022 festival will be held at San Bernardino, California’s N.O.S. Events Center. Headliners include three-time Latin Grammy Award winner Christian Nodal; Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and rapper Don Omar who is also known as “El Rey;” actress, singer, songwriter and activist Becky G, who has two number one Billboard Latin Airplay Chart hits and has starred in “Power Rangers” and “Empire;” and boy-band CNCO.

Spanning genres from Mexican, rock, pop and reggaeton and from areas throughout North and South America, other artists featured at the festival are Eladio Carrion, Sofia Reyes, Adriel Favela, Ally Brooke, Banda Renovación, El Gran Silencio, Siddhartha, Silvana Estrada, YeͶdry, Ana Tijoux, Chesca, Sofía Valdés, Fuerza De Tijuana, Jesús Mendoza, Monogem and Andrez Babii. More artists are expected to be announced.

Besides moving from Mauston to California, the festival is shifting to a one-day event. Organizers for the festival did not respond to questions about whether the move is permanent or if the festival will return to the area prior to publication, however, a Facebook post on the festival’s page says “We are not moving. We are growing” and “Midwest see you soon.” Jessica Tremain, a representative from the Greater Mauston Chamber of Commerce, declined to comment on the festival’s move as the tourism board has not been briefed yet.

“Events such as Los Dells, that can bring a significant amount of people to the Mauston area without causing public safety issues or undue burden on local services, are always welcome,” Mauston Mayor Dennis Nielsen said. “We understand the management decision to move it elsewhere, but since it’s been several years since the event has been held locally—we’re confident the local economy has already adjusted to the loss.”

Tickets for Los Dells are available now at losdells.com and ticketon.co/a9dda. General Admission starts at $99 and VIP tickets start at $175.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.