Amber Lundgren will likely never live outside of prison again.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock sentenced Lundgren, 39, of Richland Center, during a hearing Wednesday to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole or extended supervision.

Lundgren was found guilty May 25 of first-degree intentional homicide and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon by a jury after two weeks of trial at the Sauk County Courthouse in Baraboo.

The victim of her actions was a Westfield man named Christopher Lytle, who was 37 when he was shot by Lundgren in the back of the head and neck in September 2019.

The sentencing hearing revealed new information, even after testimony, audio and video records and forensic evidence reviewed during the trial.

Sauk County District Attorney Michael Albrecht revealed that in October, Lundgren met with detectives Drew Bulin and Justin Hannagan along with her defense attorney, Andrew Martinez, at the Sauk County Sheriff's Office. During a roughly one-hour long interview, Lundgren shifted her story for the 18th time, by Albrecht's count, aiming blame at her ex-husband, David Lundgren.

Amber Lundgren told detectives that she shot Lytle because David decided that all of the men she had sexual encounters with while the pair were married "needed to be maimed or killed." David allegedly even showed her where to aim the gun to ensure Lytle's death.

“David told me to take care of it, to take care of him,” Lundgren told detectives. “So I did what he told me to.”

Though Lytle was the one killed, Screnock pointed to the gallery of roughly 30 people, indicating that the homicide created more victims.

Lytle’s father, John Lytle, spoke during the hearing, simply beginning his statement to Screnock with, “I miss my son.”

Visibly emotional on the witness stand, Lytle described a fiercely loving man who “wasn’t perfect,” but who was “a joy to know” and “a kind and caring young man.”

“I don’t think that he knew how to do anything else,” Lytle said. “He brought joy…that joy is gone.”

Lytle said through his minister, he has worked to understand his grief, which is equal to the size of his love for his son. Though he hopes to forgive Lundgren one day, Lytle said he “can’t do that today” and asked that she be imprisoned for life.

Two of Christopher Lytle’s sisters also spoke about their brother. Angela Witczak sat at the stand, recalling the day she was told by police that her brother had been killed. Witczak said she chose forgiveness, which does not exonerate the forgiven but bring peace to the person extending it, rather than hate, upon finding out who was responsible for her brother’s death.

“It would destroy me,” she said. “And then I would be no better than her.”

Witzcak asked that Lundgren be imprisoned for at least 40 years, which is what “she stole” from her brother. That Lundgren seek counseling, and other forms of help, so that some good can be recovered after the devastation she caused.

Andrea Kaluza talked about her “goofy” brother and expressed sadness at him not seeing his nieces and nephews grow into adulthood, nor have his own children or get married. Kaluza said Lundgren “is not trustworthy” and “without any remorse,” calling for her to be imprisoned for life because “this is where she should spend the rest of her days thinking about what she’s done to Christopher, Christopher’s family, as well as how she hurt her own family.”

The criminal complaint in the case only has one perspective. It has a story told by Lundgren, which detectives and prosecutors have noted changed as she was asked questions. Martinez argued during the trial that Lundgren shot Lytle in self defense in that turnaround area of North Hein Road near Levee Road in the town of Fairfield. A caller reported a body lying there. Lytle was left face down by Lundgren after she shot him the previous evening. The call came to authorities in the late afternoon.

Detectives tracked Lundgren after security at the Baraboo Ho-Chunk casino reviewed surveillance footage and saw Lytle getting into a white sedan. When they interviewed Lundgren days later, Det. Bulin said during testimony at the trial that Lundgren continually changed her story.

Lundgren eventually claimed self-defense, an act to protect herself from Lytle, who she accused of attempting to sexually assault her. They had dated years earlier.

In the October interview, Lundgren said Lytle expected a sexual interaction but she told him no. That wasn’t the cause for her shooting him, though. Instead, she had been ordered by David, she said, and when Lytle began walking toward a nearby berm with a blanket, she pulled the .38 special revolver from her pants and shot him.

Forensics presented during the trial determined that the first shot was to the back of his head. The second likely taken as he lay dying in the dirt, hitting the back of his neck. Forensic Pathologist Robert Corliss testified for prosecutors, calling the shots “execution style.”

“I did not want to shoot him, but I did, and it was under David’s direction,” Lundgren said in the October interview.

Before being taken away by officers at the end of the hearing, Lundgren was crying and speaking to a family member about her children, begging them to "get them away from him."

When she returned after shooting Lytle, Lundgren claims David told her to burn the clothes and shoes she was wearing. Albrecht said despite this testimony, detectives have not been able to gather enough evidence to implicate David Lundgren, and said that Amber Lundgren has been unhelpful in their attempts to gain more information through investigation.

“I hesitate to say that any of this is true because it came from Amber Lundgren,” Albrecht said, adding that there are some signs it has truthful elements to it. “This is the first version of events the defendant gives us that conforms in some way to the physical evidence. …In confessing guilt, the defendant jettisons the ability to claim innocence for the rest of her life, despite the jury verdict.”

However, he said the interview “pivots her alleged victimhood to her husband David” after failing to convince a jury that Lytle had meant her harm. Albrecht referred to Lundgen’s testimony at her trial as “unquestionably perjury” and said her lying has harmed a number of people.

One being her father, Mark Trefren, who was charged in June with threatening the life of Albrecht after becoming upset at the guilty verdict for his daughter, who had claimed she was fearful for her life and well-being at the hands of someone who meant her harm. Trefren was found guilty of a felony July 25 in Richland County Circuit Court after serving 63 days in county jail.

“The need to protect the public is clear,” Albrecht said. “It’s so sad. …There is simply no room for leniency here.”

Martinez argued that “despite the emotional baggage” of the case, the purpose of a sentencing hearing is to allow the judge to decide an appropriate sentence. Martinez said that Christopher Lytle’s value was “infinite,” as is Lundgren’s, though that does not mean she is entitled to killing another person. Martinez said he wanted to focus on facts and that the sentencing is not meant to “satisfy any of our base instincts.”

“We cannot undo harm by imposing harm, even deserved harm,” Martinez said. “No amount of suffering or punishment inflicted on Ms. Lundgren or her family will undo what’s happened here.”

Martinez argued that Screnock does not know what danger Lundgren will pose in decades to come, which is when she would have been eligible for possible release if it had been granted, not now. Martinez said the presentence investigation shows that not only does Lundgren have borderline personality disorder, which causes her to form unstable relationships, but she also has post-traumatic stress disorder brought on by trauma she experienced when she was younger.

That was a concern for Screnock, he said, as he sentenced Lundgren to nine months for the concealed weapon charge. That Lundgren had gone through life with an “unremarkable” criminal history, until one day she killed another person.

“As I consider the appropriate sentence structure for count one, recognizing that after a number of decades Ms. Lundgren will be an old woman,” Screnock said. “Also recognizing that I have no idea how long David Lundgren will be alive, and I remain convinced that Ms. Lundgren’s desire to be loyal to him remains strong and likely will. Quite frankly, it comes down to this: This was a cold-blood, premeditated execution."

