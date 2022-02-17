Mauston woman arrested after controlled buy

A Camp Douglas woman is facing charges of delivering fentanyl after two controlled buys in Mauston.

Dixie Rae Perrigo, 32, of Camp Douglas is charged with two counts of felony delivery of schedule I or II narcotics and two counts of felony bail jumping. If convicted she faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for each of the narcotics delivery charges and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the bail jumping charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 10:45 a.m. March 10, Detective Shawn Skiles of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was working in conjunction with the Juneau County Drug Task Force when he and Detective Jay Greeno met with a confidential informant.

A search of the confidential informant’s vehicle located nothing that would compromise the integrity of the investigation. They provided the confidential informant with currency for the purchase of an illicit substance.

The confidential informant contacted Dixie Rae Perrigo via text so that the confidential informant could purchase $50 of “Down,” or heroin, from Perrigo.

At 11:07 a.m., the confidential informant drove to a location on Division Street. At 11:11 a.m. the confidential informant arrived at the location and made contact with Perrigo inside the residence.

At 12:27 p.m., the confidential informant exited the residence and drove to a pre-determined meeting location. The confidential informant was observed the entire drive back to the meeting location.

Skiles and Greeno met with the confidential informant, who gave Skiles the suspected heroin. The confidential informant’s vehicle was again searched and nothing was located that would compromise the integrity of the investigation.

After returning to the Sheriff’s Office the suspected heroin was tested using a field kit. The substance tested inconclusive for heroin but returned a positive test for the presence of fentanyl, and weighed 0.5 grams.

At 2:15 p.m. March 23, Skiles was working in conjunction with the Juneau County Drug Task Force when he and Greeno met with a confidential informant.

A search of the confidential informant’s vehicle located nothing that would compromise the integrity of the investigation. They provided the confidential informant with currency for the purchase of an illicit substance.

The confidential informant contacted Perrigo via text and Facebook messages so that the confidential informant could purchase a half gram of heroin from Perrigo.

At 2:24 p.m., the confidential informant drove to a location on Division Street. At 2:30 p.m. the confidential informant arrived at the location and made contact with Perrigo inside the residence.

At 3:28 p.m., the confidential informant exited the residence and drove to a pre-determined meeting location. The confidential informant was observed the entire drive back to the meeting location.

Skiles and Greeno met with the confidential informant, who gave Skiles the suspected heroin. The confidential informant’s vehicle was again searched and nothing was located that would compromise the integrity of the investigation.

After returning to the Sheriff’s Office the suspected heroin was tested using a field kit. The substance tested inconclusive for heroin but returned a positive test for the presence of fentanyl, and weighed 0.8 grams.

Perrigo is scheduled for a plea hearing March 8 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

