Minnesota man facing drug charges after New Lisbon crash

A Minnesota man is charged with drug crimes after allegedly crashing his vehicle on the interstate near New Lisbon while under the influence of drugs.

Mya Oo, 30, of Maplewood, Minnesota is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; felony possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater.

If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges. As Oo has a previous felony conviction for fifth degree possession of marijuana within a five year period prior to this arrest he faces an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 4:39 a.m. Jan. 4 Trooper Kyle Walczak of the Wisconsin State Patrol was dispatched to mile post 63 of Interstate 90/94 for report of a possible single vehicle crash. Dispatch reported a sedan possibly collided into a guard rail and came to a stop in the shoulder median.

Upon arrival Walczak located a vehicle about 10 feet into the median. Two males were outside the vehicle, but as Walczak pulled up one entered the driver’s seat and attempted to drive while the other pushed on the vehicle. The vehicle did not move as it could not gain traction in the snow and ice.

Walczak asked the male outside the vehicle, later identified as Rah Taw, if there were any injuries. Taw did not speak fluent English but Walczak was able to determine neither occupant was injured. Taw appeared nervous and attempted to avoid communicating by not responding to questions and walking away while speaking.

The driver, identified as Mya Oo, was told to stop moving the vehicle. Asked for a license Oo stated he did not have one on his person, but was identified verbally. As the driver was writing information for Walczak the trooper observed butane lighters in the passenger side door slot and another on top of the center console.

Walczak told Taw they would be unable to retrieve the vehicle from the ditch by themselves and a tow truck would be needed to pull them out.

A records check showed Oo’s driving status as suspended out of Minnesota and Taw’s driving status as revoked out of Minnesota with an active warrant for contempt of court. The warrant was enforceable to states surrounding Minnesota.

Due to the suspicious behavior of the occupants and the lighters indicating possible drug paraphernalia Walczak requested a K9 unit to the scene, but no K9 units were available.

Walczak returned to the vehicle and informed Oo that his license was suspended and he would not be able to drive, and notified Oo that he was being issued a citation for operating without a valid license.

While explaining the court and payment procedures Walczak observed a jar containing a green leafy substance on the rear seat.

Taw was placed under arrest for the active warrant and searched but nothing of evidentiary value was found.

Oo was asked to exit the vehicle and informed that Walczak observed marijuana in the rear seat. A search of Oo’s person located nothing of evidentiary value. A search of the vehicle located a glass pipe with a bulb bowl containing a burnt white substance Walczak identified as methamphetamine.

Walczak asked Taw who the contraband belonged to and Taw said it belonged to Oo. Oo stated someone must have left the contraband in the vehicle.

Both Oo and Taw were transported to the Juneau County Jail. A test of the suspected methamphetamine and marijuana returned positive results for the respective substances at weights of 0.28 grams for the methamphetamine and 1.9 grams of marijuana.

Oo is scheduled for a plea hearing March 17 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

