Group learns about Ho-Chunk history in Wisconsin

A member of the Ho-Chunk Nation spoke in Portage this weekend giving insight into state history that most people were never taught.

Michelle Greendeer-Rave spoke on Saturday evening at the Historic Indian Agency House as part of a campfire series. Greendeer-Rave is a tribal attorney for the Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Justice.

The evening was planned as an outdoor event around a campfire but was moved indoors due to Saturday's heavy winds and rain.

Greendeer-Rave explained that in 1832 members of the Ho-Chunk Nation were asked to come to Portage as part of a census-type act that documented 440 families that made the trip to Portage. She asked the small group at the Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, what travel would have been like back in those days.

“I drove up from Madison today and tried to think, would people making the trip have gone this way or would they gone another way,” Greendeer-Rave explained. “Maybe they didn’t travel by terrain and used the waterways.”

She began the evening with asking those in attendance what they were taught about Native Americans in schools. The group went around and most said they learned a little about the French and Indian War and the forced removal to the West of Native people.

Greendeer-Rave estimated that even though 440 families arrived at the Indian Agency House 190 years ago, she believes there were two to three times more Ho-Chunk people back then who possibly couldn’t make it to Portage since the tribe was spread out across the state and even the Midwest region of the country.

One subject she brought up that few in the group knew about was the Black Hawk War of 1832 that had battles in Wisconsin including the Battle of Wisconsin Heights.

“Nobody teaches you about that,” Greendeer-Rave said.

During the discussion Greendeer-Rave explained that due to economic factors like mining and the fur trade, the state was a battleground between settlers and Native Americans.

“Did you know that the Ho-Chunk were mining these areas before most others,” Greendeer-Rave asked the group. “We made our own bullets. Why don’t people know about this? Why don’t we learn these things?”

She also briefly explained how tribes were coerced into signed treaties that were almost immediately broken

Greendeer-Rave said the Ho-Chunk are one of 11 tribes in Wisconsin, but the only one without a reservation.

Adam Novey, executive director and curator at the Agency House, invited Greendeer-Rave to speak for the evening and invited her back for another history talk.

“I would like to come back, possibly with another historian and discuss another topic,” Greendeer-Rave said.

She said they could discuss the removal and possibly the Trail of Tears, the forced relocation of Native Americans under brutal conditions in which thousands died, but advised that those stories could be upsetting for some.

The Historic Indian Agency House was built in 1832 following a 1929 treaty between the federal government and the Ho-Chunk Nation. It is located near the Portage canal and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1972.

Between May and October the historic site is open to the public to tour the house and the property.