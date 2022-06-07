Ochsner Park Zoo closed after vandals attempt to release animals; otters recovered, owls still missing

A pair of otters temporarily escaped the Ochsner Park Zoo on Tuesday while a couple owls remain missing after staff arrived in the morning to find the gates to the zoo cut and a number of animal enclosures open.

Baraboo police officers are investigating the break-in at the zoo, which was discovered around 6 a.m., as an attempt to release animals. Luckily, said Mike Hardy, director of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, most of the animals decided to stay in their spaces rather than wander outside of the zoo.

“A couple of the gates were cut and the gates to the exhibits were just open,” Hardy said. “They did that to a couple of other exhibits as well, but the animals chose not to leave. I think their goal was to let the animals out.”

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Interim Baraboo Police Chief Rob Sinden said the otters were found playing near the Baraboo River at Mary Roundtree Park. Kayakers saw them and reported it. They were brought safely back to their enclosure. Two great horned owls are still missing.

"This was an intentional attempt at releasing animals," Sinden said. "We don't believe there was any attempt at theft or to take the animals, it was simply just to release them."

For instance, the monkey exhibit was open, but none of the monkeys left the enclosure. There were no other signs of vandalism and none of the donation boxes were disturbed, prompting zoo staff to assume the break-in was not motivated by money, Hardy said.

Investigators believe the break-in was committed by a group of people, Sinden said, and officers are reviewing security footage from the area to identify the suspects.

Most of the animals kept at the Ochsner Park Zoo were either rescued from humans looking to raise exotic pets or rehabilitated from the wild and would have died without human intervention. Like Taglu, an Alaskan bear cub who was orphaned from his mother before becoming a year old and would have died without her guidance.

The owls are the few birds at the zoo capable of flight and have clear eyesight, Hardy said, so they would know how to find food despite being raised around humans. The hope is that they would find refuge in the nearby wooded area of the park.

Still, they were not raised to understand how to hunt for themselves or avoid altercations with other animals, Sinden said.

"After talking to zoo staff, most of these animals are either rehabilitative or unable to live on their own out in the wild," Sinden said. "They would likely be some animal's prey, and they also don't know how to feed themselves out in the wild."

The otters were hand-raised, one from a Montana zoo and the other born in the wild but was brought up by a rehabilitator. The owls were brought to the zoo from a local rehabilitation facility.

“They’re not used to fending for themselves so they would have to learn that,” Hardy said. “It’s hard to say if they would stick around or not.”

The otters would most likely seek out the river, given their natural habitat, Hardy said, which is where they were eventually found Tuesday afternoon.

The owls are nocturnal animals, so they will be more active during the night hours. Zoo staff are searching the area and making an attempt to lure the animals back. If a member of the public sees one of the missing zoo animals, Hardy said they should not approach them, but call the Baraboo Police Department at 608-356-4895.

Ochsner Park Zoo will be closed throughout Tuesday. Staff are looking to reopen Wednesday, but could potentially be closed for another day depending on whether they feel the facility is fully secured again.

“The animals that are there are all safe now, they’re all healthy,” Hardy said. “There was no physical damage other than the locks that were cut and a door that was kicked in.”

Police are investigating the break-in and reviewing surveillance footage from the night and early morning hours. Sinden said if anyone has additional video footage from the area, the department would welcome the chance to view it.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

