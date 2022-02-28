Ontario man charged after 110 mph chase through Elroy

An Ontario, Wisconsin, man is facing felony charges after allegedly leading police on a six mile chase at speeds reaching over 110 mph through Elroy.

Tyler King, 21, of Ontario is charged with felony attempting to flee or elude an officer, repeater. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both. As King has a previous conviction for felony robbery with use of force with a five year period prior to this arrest he faces an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 7:05 p.m. Jan. 30 Officer Hunter Teubert was parked in the parking lot of Picha Funeral Home when he observed a vehicle traveling on Academy Street with only one operating headlight. As the vehicle passed the windows were fogged up but Teubert was able to observe a white male driving the vehicle.

Teubert pulled out and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle pulled over and came to a complete stop for several seconds before the driver quickly accelerated and drove away at a high rate of speed with Teubert in pursuit.

The vehicle travelled south on Academy Street at speeds of about 60 mph in a residential area. At the intersection of Academy and Highway 71 the vehicle pumped the brakes as if it was going to make a right turn before continuing.

As the road switched to 2nd Main Street the vehicle took a right on Academy and Teubert was able to get close enough to read the license plate. The vehicle then took a right onto Nassau Street and ran the stop sign at the intersection of Nassau and Western while making a right onto Western. The vehicle failed to signal at each turn.

The vehicle came to a complete stop at the stop sign on Highway 71, but then continued at speeds of about 98 mph while deviating from the right lane several times. As the vehicle entered Monroe County dispatch told Teubert there were no Monroe County Deputies in the area and Teubert was instructed to terminate pursuit.

Later in the evening Deputy Rebecca Weber made contact with Tyler King and his girlfriend. The girlfriend stated King called her earlier that day while engaged in a high speed pursuit and King said he was traveling over 110 mph.

King is scheduled for an initial appearance March 2 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.