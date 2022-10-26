Residents express concerns over traffic increase from planned Baraboo condo community

Neighboring residents who attended a July council meeting to express issues with a planned condominium project once again voiced their objections to what they say will be a dangerous amount of added traffic in the area.

Jan Bance, who owns property in the 700 block of Parkside Avenue, reiterated her concerns during a public hearing about the project held at the beginning of the Baraboo City Council meeting Tuesday.

“Parkside Avenue, from Valley Glen Court to Waldo, is comprised of a curvy, uphill stretch of road which allows parking on both sides of the street,” Bance said. “Speed, in addition to the amount of cars utilized in Parkside already is a real problem for our neighborhood.”

Proposed construction will include 33 buildings with a total of 85 units on the 18.4-acre site. Workers have already been moving dirt on the parcel and have created a makeshift lane cutting through the ground that will eventually become a private road connecting Waldo Street to Parkside Avenue if the full scope of the work is approved by officials. The developer is KMD Development LLC, of La Valle, owned by Max Dvorak, of Baraboo.

Kathy Wilson and Eric Korthals, who live in the 800 and 600 blocks of Parkside Avenue, respectively, said Bance summarized their concerns.

“My neighbor and I both had our mailboxes slammed off the posts, and his was carried all the way to the top of the hill by Waldo,” Wilson said. “That demonstrates the speed at which people come through there. …I’m just hoping that with this development, and the increased traffic, more thought will be put into the increased volume. We’ve got a lot of kids that play out in front yards. Those two mailboxes could have been children.”

An informal traffic study was conducted after Bance brought forward the idea during her July comments.

Director of Public Works Tom Pinion said he had made a preliminary review of the study. It concluded that out of an A to F rating, with D or lower requiring action, the roadway was given a C rating.

Ald. Jason Kent lives north of the proposed condominium site along Russell Street, across South Boulevard. Traffic is noticeably backed up there at certain times of the day, Kent said.

“Just living it everyday, I understand the comments being made and the palpable frustration from people on the other side of that street,” Kent said.

The simple use of a stop sign at the intersection of Waldo Street and South Boulevard is “inadequate,” Korthals said during the public hearing.

“We have two choke points in our neighborhood,” Korthals said. “Most of the traffic, however, is going to be routed down Waldo to meet South Boulevard. You’ve got a stop sign there. South Boulevard has some very busy times, and you won’t be able to access South Boulevard with the additional traffic.”

Developers have considered feedback as they prepare to construct two- and three-unit buildings, Pinion said.

“They want to do something they feel is appropriate for the community and not try to shoehorn units within that,” Pinion said. “I think they deserve a little credit for that. With the PUD, it actually gives the city a little higher degree of control over what’s being proposed, as opposed to just a standard zoning that then allows them to meet the zoning regulations and end up with something that’s not exactly what the city would have liked.”

Council members unanimously approved the general development plan for the planned unit development. Ald. Tom Kolb was absent. Approval of the plan is not the final step for the project before construction.

The development plan was approved for recommendation by members of the city Plan Commission in September. KMD had also submitted an early draft of the specific implementation plan, but commissioners asked the SIP be brought back during their meeting in November. If recommended, it would be considered by council members in December.

The implementation plan will include building renderings, a better description of materials, floor plans, traffic study results and the storm management plan, Pinion said, adding that developers must ensure that water runoff after development is not higher than it had been before that.

“The developer has taken this one head on and included all of that off-site runoff into theirs and they attenuated that when they have alternatives,” Pinion said. “So they’re building it big enough not for their needs, but generally for the neighborhood needs as well.”

Ald. Phil Wedekind, who also serves on the Plan Commission, told developers he felt they have been diligent.

“I’d just like to point out that you people did a fine job on the Plan Commission,” Wedekind said. “Everything that we asked for; they had no problems, they were willing to go along. I’m well satisfied myself that you people have done the right thing and it’s a good thing for the city.”