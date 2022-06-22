Sauk County designates ARPA funding to reopen campground

The Sauk County Board took its first step toward reopening a county park campground Tuesday.

Members unanimously passed a resolution to fund reconstruction of White Mound County Park, which had been a designated horse campground until 2021, when an inspection found it did not meet campground code requirements. The county Land Resources and Environment Department closed it until the land was brought into compliance.

Because public sentiment during development of the park master plan found support for upgrading and reopening the campground in rural Hill Point, $125,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding was designated for improvements.

County officials requested bids for design and engineering services in April and received two proposals which fit the request.

Supervisors approved a contract to Parkitecture + Planning LLC, of Madison, for $16,610 to design the updated campground.

The proposal from Parkitecture + Planning includes schematic design, construction documents, final plans for construction companies, quality control and a projected schedule.

Part of their work to prepare for construction includes plans that show demolition and erosion control, the site layout, grading, electrical and stormwater management. Documents will also focus on landscape and restoration as well as typical construction details and plans for vault toilets.

The firm recently completed a project for Governor Dodge State Park. In a letter, president of the park friends group, Jean Warrior, recommended the planners from Parkitecture + Planning as “priceless project partners.”

The timeframe calls for a kickoff meeting this month, including a site review and drafted conceptual design, then construction documents completed in July and final plans presented in August. It could take up to four months, planners proposed.

Planners said the county could seek bids in the fall of 2023 and construction to begin either in late 2023 or early 2024. They will facilitate the bidding process.

