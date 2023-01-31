Sauk County seeks to add charges for Reedsburg man accused of killing passenger in crash

Sauk County prosecutors recently filed information shining light on the death of a passenger in a Lake Delton crash along Interstate 90/94 in early January allegedly caused by a Reedsburg man driving the wrong way.

Kaden A. Churchill, 18, was initially charged with felony counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content. In the amending request, prosecutors have moved to add two misdemeanor charges each of first-offense drunken driving that caused injuries and first-offense of driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration that caused injuries. He was also charged with obstructing an officer.

The motion was filed Jan. 24. It was not yet addressed by the court as of Monday.

Churchill waived his preliminary hearing Jan. 11. His attorney, Blake Duren, stood mute on his behalf during an arraignment that same day and Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock entered a not guilty plea to all counts on his behalf.

Screnock set bond for Churchill at $25,000 cash with the condition that he maintain absolute sobriety and submit to testing if requested by law enforcement. He would be prohibited from driving, but he has not been released on bail as of Monday.

Wisconsin State Patrol announced at the end of December that Churchill was going to be charged with homicide after investigating the crash that was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Dec. 28 near the 87 mile marker on I-90/94. The charges were filed Jan. 3 in Sauk County.

A passenger in a sedan that had been driving east near the entrance ramp that leads from State Highway 13 and a number of Wisconsin Dells businesses was found dead at the scene of the crash by the Sauk County coroner, said State Patrol officials.

According to the criminal complaint:

A state trooper met with emergency responders outside the sedan, which was facing west on the median shoulder of the interstate. The person was sitting on the left side in the back seat had been impaled “with a large piece” of the truck that hit the car. EMS told the trooper the injuries were too severe and the coroner was called.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle both told police that they were driving east when they saw headlights of a truck coming at them in the left lane. The driver tried to move to the right lane but a semi truck was beside the car and the truck struck them head-on. Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital via ambulance to be evaluated for injuries.

Lake Delton police officers met with the driver of the pickup, Churchill, and his passenger. They were standing near the truck. While being questioned about the crash, they initially denied drinking alcohol. Officers noted in the report that they both showed signs of impairment and that Churchill could not stand up straight while speaking.

Officers found two 30-packs of Busch Light in the ditch in what appeared to be an attempt to cover the beer with snow. Another officer found an opened bottle of vodka in the truck.

Churchill yelled about people not knowing how to drive the right way on the interstate. His passenger eventually admitted they had been drinking before they had begun their drive back to a residence. Churchill remained adamant he had not been driving the wrong way along the interstate. He told police they had stopped at a McDonald’s in Wisconsin Dells, but could not remember which one because he didn’t “know the Dells area very well.”

After undergoing field sobriety tests, an officer handcuffed Churchill, informing him he was under arrest for suspected drunk driving. A preliminary breath test at the Sauk County Jail roughly four hours later found Churchill had a 0.13% result.

After being handcuffed, Churchill admitted to drinking both beer and mixed drinks of orange soda and vodka. The officer again asked him what direction he was driving at the time of the crash. He allegedly told the officer that the eastbound lane they were standing on was the one he had been driving in, but again denied driving in the wrong direction on the roadway. The officer told him to look at which way the cars were driving. As he looked, Churchill used a curse word before saying, “they are going that way.”

Under his current charges, Churchill faces up to 30 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision. If the case is amended and he is found guilty of all charges, he could face up to four additional years in county jail.

