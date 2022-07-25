Stay tuned: RadioShack owner optimistic about new contract

RadioShack Corporation may have gone bankrupt in 2015, but the brand is still alive and looks primed to remain that way in Baraboo and in the Dells area.

The two stores located in Lake Delton and Baraboo are both owned by Baraboo resident PJ Kruschel, who is optimistic regarding the renewal of a contract with Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV). REV is a holding company that purchased the RadioShack brand in 2020.

Kruschel met with its CEO, Alex Mehr via Zoom on July 13.

"I had been trying to reach out to them for quite a while," said Kruschel. "Many months of trying different emails, DMs (direct messages), private messages, and nothing really got through."

Kruschel also made attempts to contact REV executives through various social media platforms. He added that when REV purchased the brand, they did not want to continue working with individual stores. However, after Kruschel spoke with other RadioShack stores around the U.S. to work together with REV, they got responses and the eventual meeting.

"I personally have had three meetings with REV, including one with Alex Mehr," said Kruschel. "It definitely worked and we're looking forward to the future."

The partnership between REV and the company that formerly owned the Dells and Baraboo RadioShack stores ends on July 31. However, Kruschel said that REV assured him of a renewed contract and that the parent company is working on marketing.

"It's promising for us dealers to keep going," said Kruschel. "We were a little unsure of our future and now, it looks like things are going to be good to go."

Kruschel said that his Zoom meeting with Mehr went "really well" and described him as seeming to be a "really down-to-earth guy". Mehr was given a virtual tour of the Dells store during the meeting and asked "a lot of questions," according to Kruschel.

"He was the one who wanted to purchase RadioShack and convinced (REV co-founder) Tai Lopez to go in with him on it," said Kruschel. "He had a love for the brand, spent a lot of time in RadioShacks back in the day, and was very interested in seeing this store."

RadioShack has always been primarily known for selling parts and components for home electronics, such as televisions, radios, speakers, video players, and other devices. The store also sells a limited inventory of those products themselves (TVs, radios, speakers, etc...), as well as phone chargers and power adapters, among other electronics and related products.

One of the points of emphasis that Kruschel embraces is his stores' willingness to help customers out with mastering basic technology or fix a product instead of forwarding it onto another party (such as the product's manufacturer).

"We've built our business on helping when no one else would, or no one else will affordably," said Kruschel.

Activating new phones can seem to be an easy process, but not everyone grasps the process. Kruschel said his staff members are able and willing to do that for customers easily, while going through bigger stores and carriers can make it a more difficult process.

Kruschel's ventures in Baraboo began with Gadget Central, an electronic repair shop, in 2014. He later purchased the original RadioShack in the city from Kevin Vodak, the current School District of Baraboo board president, in 2017, after Vodak and his family ran the store for 43 years.

Two years later, Kruschel purchased the former site of Book World, which is now the city's current RadioShack.

"PJ's been around long enough and has relationships with enough distributor/vendors that his stores will remain viable moving forward," said Vodak in an email. "His stores certainly have a niche and fill a need."

A unique offering at the Baraboo RadioShack are soldering classes, which have been going on for roughly four years and are offered usually once per month. He said the lessons were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but added that the next offering will be in September.

"We have a really good following and been growing that store," said Kruschel of the Baraboo store.

The Baraboo location also has staff who can solder, which allows the store to repair shorted cables and other issues that require the service.

RadioShack Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2015, which caused the closure of nearly all stores located in larger markets. However, Kruschel said that many of the franchises located in smaller municipalities were owned by other companies, including Napa Auto Parts.

"There's a lot of partnership in small towns with other brands or other storefronts," said Kruschel.