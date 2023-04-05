Amy DeLong, along with incumbents Gwynne Peterson and Tim Heilman won the general election Tuesday and will fill three empty Baraboo School District seats. They will begin their tenures on April 24.

The term of office for a school board member is three years.

Current board members who were not up for re-election this year included Katie Kalish, Mike Kohlman, the board’s vice president, Alex Schenck, and Kevin Vodak, the board’s current president.

The top three vote-getters in Tuesday’s election, one that had 38% voter turnout, fill the empty seats.

The voting totals were:

Amy DeLong: 3,412 votes

Gwynne Peterson: 2,548 votes

Tim Heilman: 2,510 votes

Paul Kujak: 2,387 votes

Steve Paske: 2,058 votes

Angela Hanley: 1,810 votes

Write-in: 156 votes

There was a primary for the positions on Feb. 21 with eight candidates vying for the three positions: DeLong, a family physician and a Ho-Chunk tribal member; Angela Hanley, the owner and founder of Gateway Wellness Center; Heilman, an incumbent and math teacher at Baraboo High School; attorney James Heyn; Paul Kujak; an incumbent and the school board clerk; retiree Steve Paske; Peterson, an incumbent and assistant director of special education at Cooperative Education Service Agency 5; and self-employed business owner Joey Rivas.

After the February primary, which had 21% voter turnout, Heyn and Rivas did not make it to the general election.

The Baraboo School District includes the following schools: Al Behrman Elementary, Baraboo Early Learning Cooperative, Baraboo High School, East Elementary, Gordon L. Willson Elementary, Jack Young Middle School, North Freedom Elementary, and West Kindergarten Center.

Baraboo Board of Education committees include: Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Committee; Finance Committee; Personnel Committee; Policy and Educational Legislation Committee; Board Ad-Hoc Facilities and Operations; Board Ad-Hoc Committee on Coherence Governance; and Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) representation.

For official results, visit https://www.co.sauk.wi.us/countyclerk/february-21-2023-primary-and-april-4-2023-spring-election-candidates-results