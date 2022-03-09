Two inmates charged with drug crimes after police find cocaine, heroin, fentanyl

Two inmates at the Juneau County Jail are facing additional charges for drugs after deputies allegedly found cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in their cells and on their person.

Charleen Suchomel, 28, of New Lisbon is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs, repeater. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both. As Suchomel has a previous conviction for felony possession of narcotic drugs within a five year period prior to this arrest she faces an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.

Teneshia Johnson, 36, of Montello is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine greater than five grams but less than 15 grams, repeater; felony delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, repeater; and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, repeater. If convicted she faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for each felony charge. As Johnson has a previous conviction for felony possession of methamphetamine within a five year period prior to this arrest she faces an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 9:20 p.m. Jan. 14, Deputy Matthew Skiles was performing rover duties in the Juneau County Jail. While passing out medications one of the inmates informed Skiles that she thought some of the girls were “high.” The inmate referred to Charleen Suchomel, Teneshia Johnson and a third inmate.

Skiles walked to Suchomel’s cell and instructed her to follow him into the hallway. Asked if she had done anything drug related, Suchomel replied she had not. When told he would have a urine analysis done Suchomel said she had done heroin. Suchomel stated there was additional heroin under her bed.

Deputy Laura Helixon placed Suchomel in a cell while Skiles and another deputy went to search Suchomel’s cell. Deputies found a brownish white substance inside a butterscotch candy wrapper in the cell. The substance inside tested positive for heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. Skiles also located a tube that Suchomel later admitted she used to take the heroin.

Suchomel was asked who gave the heroin to her, and she stated it was the girl in the cell next to her in reference to Johnson. Deputies performed a search of Johnson’s cell and located no contraband.

Johnson was asked to step into the hallway where she was informed of her rights. Johnson did not admit to anything while being questioned, but did say she had nothing on her person.

Skiles received permission from Lieutenant Zach Board to have Helixon perform a strip search of Johnson in an attempt to locate the contraband. Johnson was moved to the changeover room for the search.

While Helixon was performing the search Skiles could hear Johnson was non-compliant. Helixon at one point stated she was able to see a bag protruding from an area of Johnson’s body. Once the search was completed Helixon told Skiles that she did not find any contraband on Johnson’s person and Johnson was placed back in her cell.

Upon checking the changeover room deputies found a clear plastic bag containing 13 smaller plastic wrappings holding a similar brownish white substance to the substance found in Suchomel’s cell. Johnson continued to deny the bag came from her person. A test of the substance tested positive for cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

The substance found in Suchomel’s cell weighed 1.2 grams. The substance found in the changeover room weighed 14.9 grams.

Suchomel is scheduled for an initial appearance May 25 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Johnson is scheduled for arraignment April 21 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

