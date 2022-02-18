A new era begins in the Beaver Dam Police Liaison program in Beaver Dam schools

There is now a team of three officers stationed in Beaver Dam schools after city and school officials agreed to expand the program last fall.

Tony Karel works out of Beaver Dam High School, Andy Strachota works out of Beaver Dam Middle School and Matthew Edwards focuses on the elementary schools.

Both Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano and Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger praised the program which has grown from a part-time position at Beaver Dam High School in the late 1980s. A position was added at Beaver Dam Middle School and elementary schools in 2012.

“How fortunate we are as a district to have the type of partnership we do with our police department,” DiStefano said. “They have been remarkably supportive on a variety of fronts.”

Kreuziger said the program has been so successful for so many years because of the partnership between the district and police department.

“We are here to work with your staff and your students and your parents,” Kreuziger said.

Karel has been a police officer for 22 years in Beaver Dam and he took over the position this year at Beaver Dam High School

He said there has been uptick in police calls at the high school this year compared to last, in part because students spent less time in the school building last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karel said he has been working at creating relationships in the school and feels things are going better as the school year goes on and he has raised his visibility when the hallways are full during passing times.

Strachota has also been at the Beaver Dam Police Department for the last 22 years. He said he is familiar with the students after coaching middle school students in a variety of sports and his daughter also attends the school.

“We are a three-man team to call all the stuff,” Strachota said. The principals can contact any of them if the assigned officer is out and they need assistance.

Edwards, who has been a Beaver Dam Police Officer for five years, covers all five of the elementary schools. He has been in the police resource officer position for a few weeks. He spends mornings at one school and afternoons at another to rotate through all the schools.

“It gives me the opportunity to do more of what I do anyway,” Strachota said. “I’m always trying to get kids to play football or other sports.”

Strachota said keeping students active with sports and other positive activities helps students to keep on track and busy. The job in the school also keeps him busy.

“My days go fast,” Strachota said. “I spend like half my day bouncing around the halls saying hi to everyone I know.”

Edwards said he enjoys working with the students as well and has even helped out in a class to explain the roles police perform in emergencies.

Strachota took over for Officer Lisa Dake-Jones who returned to her duties as a Beaver Dam Police Officer after working the last 12 years serving in Beaver Dam Middle School and elementary schools.

Dake-Jones has been helping the officers with their new positions and putting smiles on students’ faces.

“She’s been up here (Beaver Dam Middle School) a couple of times, because of all of her kids want to see her,” Strachota said.

Edwards said Dake-Jones has been helpful at the grade schools as well with answering his questions.

“They already know my schedule,” Edwards said. “They will come up and ask me if I am coming out for recess or stopping in.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

