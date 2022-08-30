Bowling alley to open in Columbus

COLUMBUS – Plans are underway for a new bowling alley in the former facility that shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Kierzek, the owner of Cardinal Lanes in Mayville, is opening the former bowling alley along Industrial Lane on Oct. 16. Kierzek said that the business will be called Cardinal Lanes – Columbus; however, he wants people to be aware that he wants Columbus to feel at home.

“When I walked in here, I felt like it was a chain,” Kierzek said. “It didn’t feel local, but I want to bring the local feel of Columbus in here.”

Kierzek said he wants to provide a showcase for all the good thing in Columbus — whether it is showing off what the Columbus Chamber of Commerce has been doing or displaying a Columbus student’s jersey.

“I want this to feel like one big family,” Kierzek said.

Kierzek said he has been asked about purchasing several other bowling alleys, but had several reasons not to over the past 18 months that he has owned Cardinal Lanes. Kierzek said he was growing the business in Mayville and did not feel the timing was right, but now there are five people in leadership positions in Mayville.

“I decided to swing by here, and I was blown away by the size of it and how up-to-date it was,” Kierzek said.

The large bowling center boasts 26,000 square feet of space.

Kierzek said he also felt the layout of the building was done well and had an idea about why it was shut down in the past. It took a lot of thoughtful praying and finding the same Columbus connection that Mayville had to the business. Both Mayville and Columbus have the same mascot — a cardinal.

“That was my sign right there,” Kierzek said.

Kierzek said he has a strong background in sports, and he wanted to get into owning his own business. There were several business ideas that weren’t right for him. A friend saw the Cardinal Lane was for sale and although he didn’t feel it was right for him at first, he soon warmed up to the idea.

Kierzek worked for NASCAR, Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers in the past as well as coaching basketball for Marian University. Kierzek said he felt that a lot of aspects of his former positions made sense with running a bowling alley.

“It is the same concept of entertainment,” Kierzek said. “You keep them if you like the food and the activities.”

Kierzek said he did his research to see what failed for some and worked or some others.

The Columbus bowling alley was last known as Fast Lanes, and offered bowling, food, beverages, children and adult gaming systems, along with plenty of large flat-screen TVs. It opened in 2018 but closed with the shutdown in 2020. It was previously known as Cardinal Ale House and Bowl, which opened around 2006 and closed down in 2015.

Kierzek said that his business in Mayville was doing very well, and he knows he can make a success of the Columbus facility.

“This is perfectly set up for what I envisioned for Mayville,” Kierzek said.

Kierzek said he wants to offer more for the residents of Columbus to provide an entertainment center, whether they are interested in going out for lunch, having a conference or wedding reception there, just a night out and of course, bowling.

Kierzek said he plans to get rid of the arcade room and use it as a large meeting and banquet room. He also imagines holding trivia nights and possibly bingo and sheepshead nights.

Kierzek said that he already has had 64 people apply for positions and has every confidence that they will be open on Oct. 16.

“This is a unique opportunity to rebuild this place and put Columbus on the map for a destination place, Kierzek said. “I want to make this a place they will be proud of. I don’t want to make this about me. I want to make this about Columbus.”