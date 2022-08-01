 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate found guilty of sexually assaulting cellmate in 2018

A former Dodge Correctional Institution inmate was ffund guilty on Monday of sexually assaulting his cellmate in 2018. Donald Patrick Coughlin, 65, was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

JUNEAU — A former Dodge Correctional Institution inmate was found guilty on Monday of sexually assaulting his cellmate in 2018.

Donald Patrick Coughlin, 65, currently being housed at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel, entered a no contest plea to two misdemeanor counts of fourth degree sexual assault. He had originally been charged with felony counts of second degree sexual assault.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger accepted the plea to the misdemeanor counts and found him guilty. He was sentenced to nine months in prison concurrent to the sentence he is currently serving. He currently is eligible for parole in 2028 with a mandatory release date of 2048.

Coughlin is serving a prison sentence after being convicted in Juneau County in 2017 of 21 counts of child sexual assault. Coughlin forced three boys, who were adults when they reported the crimes, to perform sex acts at his home, his family business and other locations in Lyndon Station. The victims ranged in age from 7 to 16 at the time of the crimes, which occurred between the late 1980s and early 1990s.

At the time of the crimes, Coughlin served as village president of Lyndon Station.

According to the criminal complaint:

An inmate was put in a cell at Dodge Correctional Institution on March 7, 2018. The inmate alleged that Coughlin forced sexual contact on him, including sexually assaulting the other inmate when he was sleeping a couple of nights after he moved into the cell.

The inmate informed a correctional officer about the assault through a note at lunch the next day.

According to the criminal complaint, Coughlin told the inmate that he would kill him if he told anyone about the assault.

Coughlin was questioned about the assault and denied it occurred. Evidence was sent to the State Crime Lab in Madison and DNA evidence is being used in the case.

