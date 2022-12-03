Nunatak opens downtown location

The long awaited opening of the new downtown location of Nunatak occurred on Friday morning beginning a new chapter of the coffee shop.

Nunatak is now located at 315 S. Spring Street, on the corner of South Spring and Mill streets. The word “nunatak” — pronounced none-a-tak — means an isolated peak of rock projecting above a surface of inland ice or snow.

“It’s nice to be back downtown with our store’s soft opening today,” owner Josiah Vilmin said. “We really missed the downtown and thought expanding in the location that gave us more of the ability to offer the production side of things would be helpful.”

Vilmin said that they have had the roastery in the location for 10 years and added the café in the front portion of the building. The building offers them more space than they had in the past two locations and a bit of synergy with the roastery and bakery being in the same location. Previously the café portion had been used for storage.

“In many ways it allows us to liken our menu to some of those products more easily,” Vilmin said. “We will be able to expand food as well a lot more easily since our bakery is here on the other side of the building and our main kitchen, so we have some logistics that make it really nice for us to be here.”

The building was originally a car dealership, Vilmin said.

“We have the cool overhead door,” Vilmin said. “We plan to use it and open it when we are fortunate with Wisconsin weather. We do have a really cool outdoor seating space that we put in right outside our front door. I think we are really looking forward to bringing the outside inside. I think that has always been important to the Nunatak brand to have geographical and environmental approach to things. We are just thrilled to bring the two together.”

“We have a lot of reclaimed materials on the inside of this store that we were able to resource locally which helped in creating the look that we wanted and also not cut down more trees than we needed to,” he said. “We are really excited about this new space.”

Cassandra Schmidt, who renovated the building across the street from Nunatak with her husband Dale Schmidt, said that she is excited about the movement on South Spring Street.

“My husband and I have the building across the street from the coffee shop,” Schmidt said. “I am so excited about having the coffee shop, my business, the other two business: Bullfrogs and Butterflies and Spring Street Nutrition. We are really growing the downtown as a whole, and it is super to see all the neat new things that are happening here.”

Jamie Kratz-Gullickson, who visited the coffee shop during the soft opening, agreed.

“It is nice to have another downtown building rehabilitated instead of just letting it rot,” Kratz-Gullickson said.

Vilmin said they will be expanding the menu in the new year, but they will be carrying the consistent Nunatak menu until then.

“Look for new food options and more intricate coffee options that we weren’t able to do before or at least not as easily,” Vilmin said. “There will also be extended hours.”