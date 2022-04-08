Searching for a donor: 2017 Waupun High School alum needs life-saving kidney transplant

WAUPUN — “Save a Life!” billboards went up on Wisconsin highways this week, in hopes of reaching someone willing to donate a kidney to 22-year-old Eric Warnke.

Warnke, a 2017 graduate of Waupun High School and a college senior at Marian University, had his world turned upside down late last fall when he was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger’s disease, with end-stage kidney failure.

The illness, which occurs with an antibody called immunoglobulin A builds up in kidneys, came as a shock.

“He’s always been active and healthy, this didn’t make any sense to me,” said his mother, Michelle Lesher of Beaver Dam. “How can my son be dying? I had so many questions.”

Warnke flashbacked to June 2020 when he decided to join the military reserves.

“I’ve always dreamt of becoming a pilot and was trying to join the National Guard to make that happen.”

He said he passed all the medical exams with flying colors except for the labs. He was denied due to elevated blood pressure and proteinuria, which can be a symptom of certain kidney conditions. Warnke was sent back to a doctor for an ultrasound of his kidneys, which was clear, but noted possible white coat hypertension.

“I really didn’t understand how a 21-year-old could have high blood pressure, and my mom was concerned, but I was told I’d be fine,” he said.

About a year later, Warnke said he started to get wrap-around headaches. In an attempt to alleviate the pain, he started seeing a chiropractor and then received injections of lidocaine, which is a local anesthetic, in his back and neck to numb the nerves.

Nothing seemed to work as he continued having difficulty concentrating and was often exhausted. Warnke said in hindsight he wishes he would have been more aware of his health and how he was feeling.

“I went so long with the thought process of, ‘This is nothing, it’s just a cold or just a headache,’” he said. “But it was actual symptoms of something.”

The week before Thanksgiving last year, Warnke made an appointment with his doctor. On Nov. 30, he received a call late in the evening telling him to get to the emergency room as soon as he was able.

He spent three days in the hospital and had a kidney biopsy. Within a week of being discharged from the hospital he was back getting a catheter in his neck for dialysis.

Warnke has an even-keeled personality, but said the call about having to go on dialysis made him ‘super anxious,’ especially as finals week at college was approaching. He said he is thankful to his professors who granted him a 12-week extension to finish the semester.

Lesher said she’s frustrated that the disease wasn’t caught earlier but she’s now putting all her efforts into finding a new kidney for her only child. Warnke’s disease is genetic so his parents aren’t able to donate. She is keeping people aware of any updates on the Facebook page, “A Kidney for Eric.”

If you go What: “Bee A Donor” event When: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday Where: Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts, 51 Sheboygan St., Fond du Lac Cost: Free Info: Hear stories from organ donors, recipients and Eric Warnke, who is in need of a life-saving transplant

Warnke said he’s grateful to his mother who is working tirelessly on his behalf to find someone willing to ‘share their spare.’ Most people are born with two kidneys, but need only one to survive.

He noted that all medical expenses are covered if someone donates a kidney. And if the donor’s other kidney wouldn’t function at some time in the future, they would be moved to the top of the transplant waiting list because of their donation.

So now Warnke waits and tries to keep up with the daily schedule of a college student.

“It’s hard. I still work up to 30 hours a week (as an intern at JF Ahern Co.), am taking a full load of classes and have dialysis for about 12 hours a week,” he said. “I’m fighting for my life and working for my future.”

Those considering donating a kidney to Warnke, or who would like to learn more about live organ donation, can contact Froedtert Hospital at 414-805-0310.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.