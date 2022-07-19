State grant will help turn Mayville's Red Brick School into downtown housing

The future Albrecht School Apartments received a big boost Monday from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes, along with WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers, announced on an afternoon visit to Mayville that the city has been awarded a $250,000 Community Development Investment grant.

Mayville’s former Red Brick School, which dates to 1924, is being developed into apartments and a commercial space by Andres Lezama and his wife, Lindsey. The building anchors the downtown business district on the north end.

“Mayville has been bringing new life to its historic downtown by supporting small business owners, assisting renovation projects that create a picture-perfect small-town scene and offering events that give people a reason to visit,” said Hughes in a press release. “WEDC is proud to have assisted many of these efforts and we’re happy to partner with the city as they take the next step in their downtown revitalization — creating housing for residents to live downtown.”

Lezama is trying to preserve as much of the historic school building as possible while making needed modern updates. He said the project would be cost-prohibitive without the $250,000 grant.

Mayville earned its designation as a Main Street Community in 2018. The city of approximately 5,000 residents is one of more than 30 communities in the WEDC Wisconsin Main Street program to receive operational assistance including access to educational workshops, webinars and conferences; networking opportunities; and an online resource guide — all designed to facilitate revitalization of downtowns and urban commercial districts.

WEDC executives toured several businesses Monday in addition to the Red Brick School that WEDC has supported recently, including Main Street Makeover winner Fred’s Beds, the nonprofit Open Door Coffeehouse and Sweet Pea’s Pies.

The owners of Fred’s Beds, Jeff and Janine Andes, worked with a team from WEDC and the design firm Retailworks to create a new look for the furniture and home décor store. WEDC provided up to $10,000 to carry out the plans last month.

Kyle and Rachel Smith relocated their Minnesota pie business to Mayville in the summer 2021 after buying a corner Main Street building. Sweet Pea’s Pies opened in the historic Music Block building with the help of a $31,000 Community Development Investment grant from WEDC.

The WEDC also assisted Amber Schraufnagel, president and founder of Open Door Coffeehouse, with a $137,500 Community Development Investment grant to move into a new, more accessible Main Street space late last spring. The larger location allows the nonprofit to offer more mental health, parenting and youth programming.